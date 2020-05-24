Jackson sisters retire from health care jobs to help mother

"We were not prepared for this virus," she added. "It is scary because people are really dropping dead."

That thought always lingers.

"It gets stressful taking care of her but I pray when I get overwhelmed," Gibbs said. "You only get one momma and I choose to take care of her as long as I can."

'Back in the day'

When Gibbs and Vanzant take their mother for her daily walk outside in the afternoon, they often reflect on what their mother has done for them.

"My mother used to call all of her children every morning but she does not do that anymore and it is up to us to contact her," Vanzant said. "Even though she is not where she used to be mentally, we still have that family feeling like we had back in the day of sitting on the porch eating ice cream and just talking."

Gibbs said she can't recall the number of people asking for her mother's recipes. Ms. Lettie "showed me how to cook this and showed me how to cook that," they would say.

"Ms. Lettie," known for her cooking and gardening skills, worked 25 years at Jackson State University in housekeeping. She would walk to work from her house.

"While she worked in housekeeping, I can't tell you how many people my mother fed on campus during breaks, especially Thanksgiving," Vanzant said. "Things like that make you cherish your mother even more while she is alive. It is nothing like family."

