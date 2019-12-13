Teacher's Name: Jacqueline Dooley
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because shes one of the best she gonna make sure you get whatever you need to get and she never gives up on you
What did they do that stands out this year?: She pushes us till we got the work because she knows we can do it
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is a great math teacher. She put in so much work for us students and if we don't get it she will describe in the best, but most easiest way to do the work. Also to me, Ms. Dooley is a fun teacher. Sometimes she jokes and laughs with us and she teaches us our rights and our wrongs for life. So far we had 3 field trips. The way she teaches is so easy to understand. I'm happy that Ms. Dooley is a teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Science fair, field trip, and movie theater.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My teacher motivates me to my best every day. She teaches me Math and Science so she is multi-talented. My teacher also pushes my classmates to their limits because she wants us to graduate and pass 8th grade.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
One thing she did that made her stand out this year is that she went to buy students boards and she doesn't have to do that. Also she would be there for somebody if they need it.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is relentless in making sure that all students get the help that they need in their work, and tries her best to make a student understand their work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me understand math a little bit better.