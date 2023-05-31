Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It's almost time for the Oscars of the food world to descend on The Windy City.

The James Beard Awards will be held June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Among Chicago area chefs and restaurants nominated this year are Obelix for Best New Restaurant; Damarr Brown of Virtue for Emerging Chef; Sepia for Outstanding Hospitality; Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria for Best Chef: Great Lakes and also Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama for Best Chef: Great Lakes. For more information and to get tickets for the event, visit jamesbeard.org.

In conjunction with the event, food fans can purchase tickets and attend various other activities and events happening this coming weekend. The following list is just a sample of events being held.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

• A Welcome to Chicago Concert at Judson & Moore - Judson & Moore Distillery, 3057 N. Rockwell St, Bldg 5, Chicago. The event, held in the tasting room, will highlight Michelle Billingsley’s latest album, whiskeys from Judson & Moore and tacos from Big Star. Live music, drinks and food will be in the spotlight. The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be a distillery tour at 4 p.m. Tour tickets are $25. For event ticket info, visit judsonandmoore.com.

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

• JBF Session: Food Access & Sustainable Communities - Kendall College at National Louis University, 2nd Floor Atrium, 122 S Michigan Avenue, Chicago. The education session runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Various chefs and activists will talk about sustainable communities and food access. The session will be moderated by Colleen Vincent, Vice President of Community, James Beard Foundation. Among panelists will be Rick Bayless; Maya-Camille Broussard; Brandon Chrostowski; Valerie Horn; Justin Pioche; Sarah Welch and Erick Williams.

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Beef & Bandidos - Al’s #1 Italian Beef (Little Italy)

1079 W Taylor St., Chicago, IL 60607

Purchase tickets

Al’s Beef, the inventor of Chicago’s iconic Italian Beef Sandwich (circa 1917) is hosting a happy hour at Al’s Beef in Little Italy in celebration of the 32nd annual James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago. The founding family of Italian Beef is opening the doors of their beloved neighborhood beef stand on West Taylor Street! They’re partnering with El Bandido Yankee Tequila and its co-founder, NHL Hall-of-Famer Chris Chelios, along with the family that owns and operates Chicago’s legendary Mario’s Italian Lemonade business. Guests will enjoy Italian Beef, specialty tequila-infused cocktails, tequila-spiked lemonade from Mario’s, and gift bags with one-of-a-kind Chicago collectibles from Chris Chelios and Chris Pacelli (of the Al’s Beef family).

***

3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. (with reception to follow)

The Abundance Setting x JBF Panel: Who’s Watching the Kids? - Kendall College at National Louis University

7th Floor, 18 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

RSVP to the event

“Who’s Watching the Kids?” The decision to advance a career in the culinary and hospitality industry or to have a family often becomes the deal breaker for women in this industry. This often is the source of attrition of women leadership in this industry, especially in the kitchen. We will be speaking with women chefs who have been juggling many roles in the restaurant business to gain insight into how they have made it work, the challenges, and what meaningful changes are needed for women to continue to progress. We will also have a short reception to follow with bites from incredible restaurants in the Chicago area that are women-led (Demera, Floriole, Tribecca’s, Verzenay, Soul & Smoke) and beverages donated by Proxies. Panelists include:

• Diana Dávila, Chef/Owner Mi Tocaya Antojeria, JBF 2023 Finalist Best Chef Great Lakes

• Mary Sue Milliken, Author/ Media Personality and Chef/Owner Border Grill, Co-Founder Non-profit Regarding Her, JBF Restaurant Award 1985

• Tigist Reda, Chef/Owner Demera, Host of Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray, Abundance Setting Mentor

• Becca Grothe, Chef/Co-Owner of Tribecca’s Sandwich Shop, Alum of The Abundance Setting’s 3 Chefs/3 Moms Program

• Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, 2022 James Beard Award Winner – Best Chef Great Lakes, Mustard Seed Kitchen, Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, Top This Mac and Cheese

The session will be hosted by Beverly Kim, Founder, The Abundance Setting and Chef/Owner, Parachute (JBF 2019 Best Chef Great Lakes) and Sarah Stegner, Founding Member, The Abundance Setting and Chef/Owner, Prairie Grass Cafe (JBF 1998 Rising Star Chef).

***

SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Get Roasted: Brew and Brunch Roasting Tour– Big Shoulders Coffee Roasting Works

2415 W 19th Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Purchase tickets

Journey through the world of specialty coffee through the eyes of Award-winning craft roaster Big Shoulders Coffee with co-founders Patricia Coonan and Chef Tim Coonan. The event will be a fluid, roam as you please, set up with fresh coffee and homemade brunch, live roasting demonstrations, a micro-lot pourover station, an espresso bar with latte art exhibition, coffee mocktails, draft cold brew and sparkling creations, craft beer from Alarmist Brewing, and Mimosas featuring our Sunny B. Don’t miss the craft coffee brew and brunch event of the year. All guests will receive a bag of freshly roasted coffee to go.

***

A Culinary Crawl Through Logan Square Hosted by Doug Psaltis & Hsing Chen of Eat Well Hospitality

Logan Square, Chicago

To celebrate the return of the James Beard Awards, Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen of Eat Well Hospitality are organizing the second annual Logan Square Culinary Crawl. Guests can kick off the day with a Grecian brunch at Andros Taverna, where pastry chef Hsing Chen will include a selection of pastries inspired by James Beard. Stop by before or after a visit to the Logan Square Farmers Market just steps away. Spend the rest of the day exploring this unique neighborhood, which is home to several highly acclaimed independent restaurants and bars. Stop by Bang Bang Pie for coffee and a classic pie inspired by James Beard, indulge in a specialty ice cream flavor from Pretty Cool Ice Cream or stroll over to Taqueria Chingón for a bite of al pastor or tacos. Begin the evening with Happy Hour at Daisies, plan for Sunday Supper of Asian American flavors at Second Generation, and cap off the evening with after-dinner drinks at Spilt Milk or The Meadowlark. No tickets or RSVP are required, though reservations at Andros Taverna, Daisies, and Second Generation are recommended to guarantee seating.

***

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Three Dots and a Decade: Award-winning Cocktail Bar Three Dots and a Dash Celebrates 10 Years

435 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Purchase tickets

Join Three Dots and a Dash as they welcome an acclaimed lineup of bartenders from around the world for Three Dots and a Decade, celebrating their 10th birthday and the James Beard Awards. To mark the occasion, original cocktails from each of the renowned bars will be available for a proper toast to ten. The participating bars have received top recognitions from Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, the James Beard Awards, and World’s 50 Best Bars, and include: Thunderbolt (Los Angeles, CA), Limantour (Mexico City, Mexico), Trailer Happiness (London, England), Friday Saturday Sunday (Philadelphia, PA), Navy Strength (Seattle, WA), Manhatta (New York, NY), Tiki Tatsuya (Austin, TX), Bar Leather Apron (Honolulu, HI), Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City, MX), Blossom Bar (Boston, MA), and the Aviary (Chicago, IL). Tickets for Three Dots and a Decade are limited and start at $95, plus tax; each ticket includes 5 cocktails along with some tropical bites and musical entertainment.

***

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

SUNDAY SEISIÚN with The Dawson & The Dead Rabbit - The Dawson

730 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

Make a reservation

The Dawson welcomes NYC ‘World’s Best Bar’ winner The Dead Rabbit for a night of cocktails, Irish fare, live music and great craic during the pop-up event of the summer. $1 from each specialty cocktail sold will directly benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

***

5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Gaijin Matsuri – Gaijin

950 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607

Complimentary

RSVP required

Enjoy complimentary cocktails, food, and live performances during a fun summertime party with friends. Gaijin Matsuri will feature will a lively evening of music, House of Suntory cocktails, carefully curated bites, and a special Japanese themed performance by the Japanese Arts Foundation.

***

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Stadium Chef Series – Wrigley Field - Wrigley Field

1060 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613

In partnership with Marquee Development and benefitting James Beard Foundation, this dinner is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gather and dine at historic Wrigley Field, at center field! Standing Reception followed by Family-Style Feast. This event is SOLD OUT.

Participating chefs:

• Host Chef Matthias Merges, Folkart Management, Chicago

• Wrigley Field Executive Chef David Burns, Levy Restaurants, Chicago

• JBF Award Nominee Vince Bugtong, Abacá, San Francisco

• JBF Award Semifinalist Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago

• Chef Lamar Moore, Top Chef Alum, Bronzeville Winery, Chicago

• Chef Chris Pandel, Swift & Sons, Chicago

• Chef Ricki Ramirez, Big Star, Chicago

• JBF Award Winner Sarah Stegner, Prairie Grass Cafe, Northbrook, IL

• Chef Djibril Webb, Mordecai, Chicago

• JBF Semifinalist Jonathon Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza, Chicago

***

7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Hilton Presents Exclusive V.I.P. Takeover of Bernard’s at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago - Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Bernard’s

11 E. Walton, 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL

RSVP for the event

Capturing the spirit of this year’s “Outstanding Bar Award,” Hilton is hosting a takeover event of Bernard’s at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. At the event, guests will mingle with the best and brightest in the industry. In partnership with Proof & Company, guests will also indulge in the recreation of several of the Company’s “World’s Best Bars” award-winning cocktails alongside Bernard’s most prized drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

***

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

JBF Greens x Frontier: 2023 Awards Weekend Happy Hour - Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Purchase tickets

Join JBF Greens at Frontier for a happy hour in celebration of the 32nd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago. The West Town tavern will open especially for JBF Greens (and friends!) to toast the 2023 Awards. Chicago community philanthropist, mentor to fellow Black chefs, and James Beard Award semifinalist, executive chef Brian Jupiter oversees Frontier, Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods, and Jup’s Soups. For the occasion, chef Jupiter—commonly known as “Chef Jup” by his teams—will create a selection of hunted, farmed, foraged, and harvested bites inspired by what generations of pioneers ate and hunted on the trail. *70% of your ticket price will go directly to the host chef to support their business, while 30% will go towards the Foundation’s national programming that is rooted in advocacy, racial equity, sustainability, and women’s leadership for the culinary industry.

***

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

“Omakase” with Raj Parr Wine Pairings – Indienne

217 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654

Purchase tickets

Join chef Sujan Sarkar and the Indienne team for a special evening during James Beard Awards weekend in Chicago. Attendees will enjoy an Indian “omakase” featuring small plates that encapsulate and celebrate the distinctive regional flavors of Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, and Jaipur, with an optional beverage pairing featuring wines from the Raj Parr portfolio. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus available. $90 per person, +$60 per person (with optional wine pairing).

***

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – MONDAY, JUNE 5

Saturday and Sunday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

JBF Cocktail for a Cause at Bar Mar by José Andrés

120 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606

Sip for good! In celebration of the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago, Bar Mar by José Andrés will donate a portion of proceeds from each Salt Air Margarita sold from Saturday, June 3 through Monday, June 6 to support the JBF Women's Leadership Fund. José’s signature margarita is the perfect way to cocktail for a great cause throughout the weekend!

***

ONGOING

JBF@ORD Chef Series – O’Hare International Airport

This May, global restaurateur HMSHost is celebrating Chicago’s rich culinary scene as O’Hare International Airport prepares to welcome hundreds to the city for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Throughout the month, HMSHost and O’Hare will give those traveling to or through the airport the chance to meet talented, James Beard Award-winning chefs, bakers, and brands, and taste some of their delicious culinary creations.

May 9, 12 – 1 p.m.: Rick Bayless – Terminal 3, between H & K gates (near the University of Illinois logo)

May 17, 1 – 2 p.m.: BonAnno Vinters will be sampling the rosé it created exclusively for Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants’ Summer House – Terminal 2, near gate E1 (Butch O’Hare airplane space)

May 24, 1 – 2 p.m.: One Off Hospitality (Paul Kahan & Greg Wade) – Terminal 2, near gate E1 (Butch O’Hare airplane space)

May 30, 1 – 2 p.m.: Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants (Ozzie Ocegueda & Ben Goodnick) – Terminal 2, near gate E1 (Butch O’Hare airplane space)

***

Here Here Market’s The James Beard Chicago Alumni Box: Deluxe Edition and The James Beard Chicago Alumni Box: Sauce, Spice & Everything Nice Edition

Purchase today via this link.

Can’t make it to the awards? Bring the ultimate taste of Chicago home with Here Here Market’s The James Beard Chicago Alumni Box: Deluxe Edition ($78) and The James Beard Chicago Alumni Box: Sauce, Spice & Everything Nice Edition ($43). What better way to celebrate one of the most prestigious culinary awards, and the incredible chefs behind them, than by filling your fridge, pantry, and bar with their very own products?

• The Deluxe Edition brings the best of Chicago's culinary talent to your house with a dream team of the city’s top restaurant talent that will make your cooking, snacking, and drinking game worthy of national acclaim. The package includes Chef Sarah Gruenberg's Gnocchetti Pasta from Monteverde, Stephanie Izard's Chili Lime Chili Crunch from her popular This Little Goat line, Chef Darnell Read's Luella's Mix Popcorn, Zach Engel's Hazelnut Duqqa, and more.

• The Sauce and Spice Edition includes Monteverde’s Garlic Salt & Lemon Pepper seasoning, the secret to their acclaimed ribeye, Galit's hand-crafted blend of all of the good things you'd find on an everything bagel, now bottled and ready to use on just about anything, Wazwan's Garlic Serrano Mustard Achar, That Honey You Had on Your Cheese Board from All Together Now!, and This Little Goat’s This Little Goat went to Mexico everything crunch, a savory and nutty blend that adds textural dimension and a burst of flavors to anything you sprinkle it on, from fish tacos to ceviche.

# # #

ABOUT CHOOSE CHICAGO

Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city’s unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city and its member business community. For more information, visit ChooseChicago.com. Follow @ChooseChicago on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT ILLINOIS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1914, the Illinois Restaurant Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, educating and improving the restaurant industry in Illinois. The IRA owns and produces Chicago Gourmet – the annual food and wine festival uniting hundreds of restaurants, chefs and beverage experts for a weekend filled with food and drink tastings, entertainment and more. The Association is also a proud co-host of the James Beard Foundation Awards, which will be held in Chicago through 2027. For more information, visit www.illinoisrestaurants.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD AWARDS

The James Beard Awards recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive. Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries. The Awards are overseen by the Awards Committee. Each Awards program (Books, Broadcast Media, Journalism, Leadership, and Restaurant and Chef) has its own subcommittee members who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective program. All James Beard Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia. For more information, subscribe to the Awards digital newsletter.

ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 16 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation’s history, exceptional culinary talent, industry leaders, and visitors from NYC and beyond can experience unforgettable dining and educational programming at Platform by the James Beard Foundation—and be the first to try new food concepts at the Good To Go by JBF kiosk—inspiring food and beverage devotees for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

For more information about the James Beard Foundation Awards, visit jamesbeard.org/awards. For up-to-the-minute news about the Awards follow @beardfoundation on Twitter and Instagram and keep an eye out for posts using #jbfa.