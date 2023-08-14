Jim Rusch, 75, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on August 10, 2023. Born March 7, 1948, in Chicago, Jim was a beloved husband to Angeline (nee Piaskowy); loving father to their two children, James (Shannon) and Michael (Susan); dear brother-in-law, cousin, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, William and Vuriel Rusch, and brother, Thomas Rusch. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from State Line Generating Station.