Hobart Art Theater turns into a time machine again this weekend, with a double headline bill on Friday set to transport classic rock fans back to the early glory days of jam bands with the music of two of classic rock's best improvisational rock groups of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The venue with the support of WIMS-AM/FM Radio presents a "Throw Back Night" featuring Midwest-based tribute groups -- Soundz Of Santana and The All My Brothers Band -- taking fans back to an era when music was vibrant, exciting and often unpredictable. At that time in history, Santana and The Allman Brothers Band were two of the greatest and most influential bands, and along with The Grateful Dead created a genre now known as "jam bands."

The Southern-fried blues-rock of The Allman Brothers Band, originated in Jacksonville, Florida in 1969, soon to find a home base in Macon, Georgia. The energy and ferocity of their musical legacy will be recreated by the All My Brothers Band, who after headlining at top theaters and festivals throughout the Midwest, will be making their Northwest Indiana debut at this concert event.

The legendary Carlos Santana and his self-named group became instant sensations after making their debut at Woodstock in 1970. Those songs and some of the latter day hits from the still and still touring group, will be interpreted and performed Friday by Soundz Of Santana, anchored by founding guitarist and vocalist David Sanchez.

Tribute bands are time machines for older fans who have specific memories triggered by certain songs," said Jim Zale, one of the two lead guitarists of The All My Brothers Band. "These are among the songs that were the soundtrack of people's lives." "These kinds of shows also give younger fans, not yet alive to witness these bands in their heyday, an opportunity to experience a little bit of the excitement that came with seeing these classic bands live back in the day," added All My Brothers Band lead vocalist and co-lead guitarist Mark Vormittag. More: allmybrothersband.com.

Expect to hear some interesting factoids about the Allman Brothers during the performance, as Vormittage co-authored a fascinating book that gives fans a behind the scenes look at the Allman Brothers titled "The Roadie: On The Road with the Allman Brothers Band." He's also the admin of the hugely popular Duane Allman Skydog Fan Page at facebook.com/groups/Skydog.

Friday's concert is billed as "Jammin' In June" because it allows people to travel back to the seminal days of "jam"-based rock, with the music of two bands who were instrumental in opening the flood gates for the jam band culture that followed through the decades.

Each of the two groups will perform a 90-minute concert set with a short intermission between. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance/$25 day of show. Limited VIP seating options are also available. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart continues the weekend on Saturday with The Four Horsemen, who bill themselves as an "album-quality" tribute to Metallica, covering all eras of the groundbreaking metal group. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 advance/$25 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

• "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each week. Tonight's performance steps away from the often presented acoustic guitarists format as the stage area is surrendered to vocalist Jessi Lopez Schmidt (of Jessi & The Fizz fame) who leaves her band mates at home, in favor of singing and performing solo with her piano. No cover, all ages, full menu and full bar available. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• A mostly acoustic night of music happens this evening as Chris Grove & Friends perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, it's The Milkbillies at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" take place twice weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. with a Friday "Karaoke Night" on the weekly schedule. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter hosts "Karaoke Night" every Thursday, so one can stop by and play the role of "bar star" this evening from 8-11 p.m. The Nick Danger Band takes the stage on Friday to perform a mixed bag of cover songs ranging from classic rock and pop, to country music. R&B grooves will have the dance floor rocking on Saturday with the Latin/Soul sounds of HEAVY. Americana acoustic artist Johnny V performs next Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Original singer/songwriter/guitarist Beth Newman performs this evening for the weekly "acoustic night" from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John.

On Friday from 7-10 p.m., classic rock band Hail Mary performs on the deck, with the Rocky Road Band playing at 10 p.m. on the inside stage. AC/DC tribute group BONFIRE rocks the Woods outer deck Saturday from 7-10 p.m., with the rock trio Gerhart taking over on the indoor stage at 10 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Singer/songwriter Kyla Webb will be doing some busking in front of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) between 12:30-3:30 p.m. this Saturday (6/10). The downtown record store often features live music in front of the store or in the entryway on Saturdays when weather permits. When not stepping out to do solo gigs, Kyla is frontperson, guitarist and vocalist of the punk-pop group, SKIRTS. The Bin welcomes back T.J. Aubuchon to showcase his musical wares the following weekend on June 17. Local solo and duo acoustic acts interested in performing at the Bin, should call the store for information at 219-945-9511.

• Things are shakin' at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary this weekend. Chicago-based retro-party band The Breakfast Club performs a free concert of MTV-era pop and rock songs on Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. The music turns funky on Saturday, as the Cafe Stage brings in the group Mytime Jazzy Zoul Funk, whose name describes what they play on stage. Both concerts begin at 8 p.m. The Cafe Stage concerts are always free, 21 and over events.

On the Hard Rock Live auditorium stage, the casino welcomes an evening of comedy with Emmy and Grammy nominated star Kevin Hart. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $169.50.. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Portage Township Live Entertainment, Portage Chamber of Commerce and City of Portage Dept. of Parks and Recreation have announced their Collective "PORTAGE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES," with all shows presented rain of shine at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall. All concerts are free to the public and start at 6 p.m. On June 13, catch the dynamic duo of Chris & Lou playing Beatles music and more. Others on the summer roster include the oldies rock band Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones (6/20), Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies in a solo performance (6/27), and Hobart High School's Girls Choir Wolfgang (7/11). More: portagelive.org or www.portagelife.

• Safe travels to NWI country musician Nate Venturelli, who is performing as part of the CMA celebration this weekend. Nate will be showcasing his wares at The Live Oak (1530 Demonbreun St.) on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday at 8 p.m. for anyone looking to do a "road trip" to show support. More: nateventurelli.com.

• This Friday from 5-7 p.m.pm, catch my blues radio program -- "Midwest BEAT Blues" -- on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio or stream it live at: lakeshorepublicradio.org. This week's program showcases double shots of new songs from new blues album releases by the likes of Selwyn Birchwood, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Taj Mahal, Eddie 9V, Chris Duarte, Ally Venable, Marc Broussard and others. More: facebook.com/MBBluesRadio.

• Los Angeles-based blues singer/songwriter Brigitte Purdy will join me in the radio studio this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. to talk about her latest adventures in music, while helping to pick songs to spin on my WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" radio program. More:f acebook.com/wimsneedledrop.

Tune in Sunday's live radio show, which is simulcast on various frequencies, at any of the following spots on the radio dial -- AM-1420, 106.7FM, and 95.1FM -- or listen via the Tune-In App or via the live stream at wimsradio.com. Those who tune in to WIMS-AM/FM early on Sundays from 3-5 p.m., can catch a special encore repeat of my above mentioned "Midwest BEAT Blues" program.