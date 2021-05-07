Jamming the printer

As you might expect, Unlucky Louie is a firm believer in Murphy’s Law: Whatever can go wrong, will. Unfortunately, that includes Louie’s technique.

Louie was declarer at today’s four spades, and the defense led three rounds of clubs. Louie ruffed and led a trump to dummy’s king, winning. He next led the jack of trumps.

West played low again, and Louie was in trouble. If he led a third trump, West would win and lead his last club, forcing Louie to ruff, and West’s last trump would score for down one. Louie took the K-Q of diamonds and three heart tricks and led a fourth heart, but West ruffed with his eight of trumps and also got the ace.

Paper jam

“Any attempt to print out Murphy’s Law will result in a paper jam,” Louie told me.

Louie created his own bad luck, as usual. After the king of trumps wins, he must lead a low trump to his ten. If West ducks, Louie succeeds by cashing red-suit winners and leading a fourth round of hearts. West can get only his ace of trumps.

Daily question