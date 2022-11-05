*** If you have any questions or would like to meet any of our adoptable cats, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Please include... View on PetFinder
Jane
The Halloween Powerball drawing nearly delivered a $1 billion treat to someone who purchased their ticket in Northwest Indiana.
State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts.
The woman told police the defendant stalked her for months before shooting her in front of her child Sunday in Hammond.
Southlake Mall Carson's being transformed into pop-up retail, co-working mall, sports and events space
California-based Cubework plans to transform the former department store into a pop-up retail space, a coworking mall and indoor sports and events venue.
Deborah Leslie, 30, of Griffith, was reported missing the same day her body was found after a fire at an abandoned Gary home.
The woman told police she went in and out of consciousness during the ordeal, awaking to find she was being raped or forced to drink an known liquid.
A former Gary police officer who resigned in 2012 in the wake of a federal indictment is now facing charges he was involved in a man's shooting death.
The Kansas City metro-based chain posted a sign on the door saying to visit the its nearest location, in Naperville.
Cleveland-Cliffs is bullish automotive business is rebounding: 'In the United States, automotive steel means Cliffs'
"In the United States, automotive steel means Cliffs."
CROWN POINT — A father pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the death of his infant daughter in 2019, admitting that he struck her in the …