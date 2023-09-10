Longtime late night host Jay Leno will do standup at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue.

The "Late Show" host will perform at the venue at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary Saturday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. in the performing arts space just off the Burr Street exit of the Borman Expressway in the Black Oak neighborhood.

"Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist, Jay Leno is widely characterized as 'the hardest working man in show business,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Jay Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the No. 1-rated 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' — after the first two years Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host."

The standup comedian now hosts the CNBC primetime series “Jay Leno’s Garage," an outgrowth of his Garage YouTube channel and passion for cars. Now in its seventh season, it explores the world of cars and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history back when it debuted in 2015.

He also has appeared in movies like "Collision Course," "Fun with Dick and Jane," "Stuck on You" and "The Flintstones."

Tickets for the 21+, reserved seating show start at $69.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.