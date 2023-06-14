July 31,1937 - June 12,2023

HIGHLAND, IN â€” Jean 0. Burns (nee McLaughlin), age 85, of Highland, IN (formerly of Hammond) passed away at home with her loving family at her bedside.

She is survived by her adoring husband: Tom and loving children: Tracy, Danny (Sylvia), Brenda (John) Swibes, Maureen, and Brian (Carolina) Burns; one brotner-in-law: Lee Asseo; eight loving grandchildren; three great grandsons; and 1 great granddaughter.

Jean was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1937. Her mother, father, and nine siblings comprise a large Irish family. She came to America in 1952 and settled in Hammond. Jean is the last survivor of the McLaughlin clan.

Visitation will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Friday June 16, 2023 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment will be at Calumet Park, Merrillville, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216 Ashland, MT 59003-9989 or to a charity of your choice in her loving memory.

Jean will be missed by her loving family, friends, and all who knew her.