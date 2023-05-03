Jennifer Meade was 13 years old when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and it was then that she decided to become a nurse.

“From a young age, I knew I wanted to go into a helping profession,” says Meade, who has worked at Regency Hospital, a critical illness recovery hospital in Portage, for 15 years. She currently is a Registered Nurse House Supervisor.

Through the years, Meade, who started her career as a licensed practical nurse with a technical certification from Ivy Tech Community College in 2001. has consistently furthered her education.

“I returned to school there in 2004 to become a registered nurse and earn my Associate of Science in Nursing and then was able to complete my Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the University of Kentucky in 2019,” says Meade, who has also worked as a rehabilitation nurse and in home health and long-term care.

Meade’s commitment to continuing education bolsters her commitment to nursing. It also is why Meade has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

“Jennifer treats every patient as if they were a relative. She takes good care of them. She listens to them. She makes sure that they get the attention they need no matter what,” says her friend and former colleague Nicole Johns, a respiratory therapist. “She goes way out of her way to make sure they get the best care. She is one of the best nurses I have ever worked with.”

In nominating Meade for this honor, Johns wrote: Meade is “a compassionate patient advocate for each patient on our unit. Her patient care is exactly what you would want for your family member. As a House Supervisor, she is on the floor assisting her staff as needed. She is detail oriented ... Her patients always compliment her. Her staff adores her, and she deserves to be recognized.”

Meade has a sense of humor as well.

“When I was eight months pregnant, I somehow tripped over my own two feet and fell to the floor,” recalls the mother of three.

This happened when she was taking care of a critical patient who was on a ventilator. When the patient asked if he should push the call light so someone could come and help her, Meade said no, she didn’t want anyone to know what happened.

“I resumed what I was doing, thinking to myself I’m glad nobody saw me,” she says. ” I thought I got away with it. But it didn’t work out that way. He told everyone that came in what happened.”

For Meade, the best part of her job is seeing a successful outcome with patient care.

“I love when our patients get better and can return home,” says Meade, noting that the typical stay of the critical care patients at Regency is about 21 days. “Our patients are weak and deconditioned so when they can be weaned from a ventilator, start eating again, walking and talking and are ready to return home, I know we have done our job.”