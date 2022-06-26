JERRY DAVICH: Please allow me to reintroduce myself

The Times editor looked at me with a hint of desperation on his face.

“Have you ever written a newspaper story?” he asked.

At the time, in the mid-1990s, I wasn’t even reading newspaper stories.

“No, but I’m willing to try,” I replied in The Times’ Valparaiso office.

The editor paused to take a look at me. I appeared to be anything but an aspiring journalist. I was dressed for my real job in a family food business, Uncle’s Catering.

Like I said, the editor must have been desperate.

“Do you know how to get to Kouts?” he asked.

"Kouts?" I thought to myself. "Where the heck is Kouts?" I’m a Gary native who lived in Portage at the time.

The only reason I was in the Times office was to personally deliver another crudely-drawn political cartoon. It was a fun and creative side job, paying $25 a pop for my gas money each week. I certainly didn’t expect any freelance writing offers.

“We need someone to cover the Kouts Pork Fest this weekend,” the editor said. “Are you interested?”

Uh, sure, I replied.

I left his office wondering what I was going to do with this surprising job assignment. I had no idea how to construct a newspaper story. Or how to interview strangers. I didn’t own a computer. I couldn’t type on a keyboard properly. I. Knew. Nothing.

The next day, I arrived in Kouts, a rural Porter County town, with my two young kids in tow, along with only a pen, notepad, and a barnyard of questions.

This is how I snuck into the newspaper business. I was 33 and hungry for a new career.

Numerous editors and reporters at The Times eventually taught me everything I needed to know. How to write story ledes and find nut graphs. Compelling quotes. Reliable sources. Fact-checking. Narrative storytelling. Everything.

Story after story, I covered whatever they asked, never saying no if my schedule could swing it. More festivals. Holiday parades. Municipal meetings. Car crashes. Public protests. On-the-street interviews. You name it, I wrote about it. And I loved it.

In 1997, I was offered a full-time position, eagerly accepting it while still working for my family food business, which we sold a few years later. One story led to 100, which led to a few hundred more, many of them shining a light on society’s darkest corners or offering a voice to the voiceless.

My next challenge was to become a daily newspaper columnist, weaving my personal opinions and observations into my favorite aspect of journalism — narrative storytelling — just as I’m doing with today’s column.

Since then, I’ve written about anything that has fascinated me: the last days of a terminally-ill woman in a hospice center; flying upside down in a U.S. Thunderbirds fighter jet at 9.2 Gs; witnessing a coroner perform an autopsy; jumping out of a perfectly fine airplane with a parachute and recording device; and attending a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump while sporting a Biden/Harris shirt. Mid-rally, I changed into a Trump shirt. I was curious how I’d be treated both ways.

The only thing more fascinating than politics is the human condition, which trumps everything else in my book.

Fast forward to today, I’m still curious. About everything. And I’m still writing. About anything. I’ve written four books, hundreds of freelance stories, and thousands of social media posts (feel free to connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn).

Despite our Digital Age technological advancements in mass communication, old-fashioned storytelling continues to be both timely and timeless. We have simply gone from campfire tales shared eons ago to 21st century stories shared by the glow of computers. Our primal interest in the human tribe hasn’t changed.

Last month, The Times again challenged me with another unexpected job offer — to share my love of observational storytelling and opinion columns with readers. Namely, you.

I view my new job and hybrid position as a true homecoming, a return to roots that first planted me in the fertile soil of Northwest Indiana news and views.

I’m eager and excited to share my new work with Region residents and online readers from across the country who continue to care about this corner of the state, and it’s fascinating people.

I’ll continue to ask questions — at times probing or unpopular ones — while writing about people’s proudest joys, deepest sorrows, and quirkiest habits, as well as sharing my opinionated “observations from the edge,” the name of my first column space at The Times.

As always, I welcome your feedback, your opinions, and your column ideas. Our perspectives will not always agree, our politics will not always align, and our viewpoints about our conflicted country will not always mirror each other’s. That’s OK.

My hope is to continue a public dialogue, exactly as I’ve been doing since I became a columnist. Reader interaction is not only encouraged, it’s essential.

Similar to how I’m introducing (or reintroducing) myself to you today, feel free to do the same via email, voicemail, traditional mail or social media.

I feel I’ve returned home. It’s a pleasure to “meet” you.

Contact Jerry Davich at jerry.davich@nwi.com, 219-853-2563 or on Facebook at @JerDavich.

