FLINT, Ml-Jerry Herschel Henderson, III age 70, of 1036 River Forest Drive, Flint, Ml 48532, formerly from East Chicago, IN, departed his earthly body at 11:30 a.m. at Hurley Medical Center, Flint, Ml. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl Henderson-Gibbs and Douglas Gibbs; cousins Morris (Shirley) Parrish of Defiance, OH, and Samuel (Zeke) Parrish of Brandon, MS.

Friends may view Jerry on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago, IN 46312. from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with Kappa Alpha Psi fraternal honors at 6:30 pm. Additional viewing is on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. George W.C. Walker, Jr. officiating. His remains will be cremated and deposited in the grave of our father, Dr. Jerry H. Henderson, Jr. at Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, IN.