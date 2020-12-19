 Skip to main content
Jim and Judy Nebergall Celebrate 50 Years
Jim and Judy Nebergall Celebrate 50 Years

Jim and Judy Nebergall Celebrate 50 Years

Jim and Judy (Mann) Nebergall celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on December 19, 2020. They are the parents of Emily (John) Maurek and Jim (Nicole) Nebergall and the proud grandparents of Trey, Max and Chloe. Married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Jim and Judy relocated to the Indianapolis area in the 1970s and still reside in Greenwood. They are both retired and enjoy playing golf with friends, traveling to Florida, and spending time with grandkids. Congratulations on this joyous occasion of FIFTY happy years! 

