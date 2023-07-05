July 19,1934 - June 29,2023

CROWN POINT, IN â€” Joe Cash, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Joe is survived by his children: Kevin M. (Peggie) Cash, Maureen P. (Jonathan) Hernandez, Joseph A. (Trade) Cash, David R. (Anke) Cash, and Timothy J. (Dr. Jennifer) Cash; grandchildren: Adam M. (Margo) Cash, Sean K. Cash, Colleen E. (David) LaMarre, Dr. Kevin G. (Dr. Dessaray) Cash, Kaylee M. Cash, Cameron J. Cash, Janina A. (Zach) Vermillion, Mason R. Cash, Ryan M. Cash, Celina P. Cash, Makenna R. Cash, Madigan A. Cash, Jonathan M.J. Cash; great-grandchildren: Lilly, Braylon, Liam, Kaia, Amelia, Harrison, Patrick, Richard, and Charlotte.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Cash; parents: Albert and Leo Cash; brother, Jack Cash; sisters: Mary Sylvester, Alberta Arden, and Joan Marcinko.

Joe loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved bowling, fishing trips, pizza nights, card nights, and beer with his friends. Most of all, he loved his wife, Pat, and in death, is now reunited with her again.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, corner of South and Lake Streets in Crown Point. Luncheon at Youche Country Club from 12:30-3:00 p.m.

