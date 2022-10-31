JOHN DOHERTY: Artificial turf can lead to real problems

Last week, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll made headlines by wondering aloud if the NFL should mandate grass fields. He was inspired by the rash of leg injuries suffered on SoFi Stadium’s synthetic surface during the Seahawks’ 37-23 Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf will be out multiple weeks after straining his left patellar tendon. The Chargers lost wide receiver Mike Williams also for weeks to a high right ankle sprain and cornerback J.C. Jackson for the season to a right patellar tendon tear.

Apparently, both knee injuries were of the non-contact variety, where the victim’s foot caught in the turf during a change in direction, putting too much strain on the knee above.

"I think we definitely need to look at this really seriously in the offseason again," Carroll said during his Wednesday press conference. “It's been a discussion before. We've got to do what's right, and we've got to do what's safest for the players, and we've got to make those choices. I would pound on the drum for that. I know that there's numbers and studies. You've got to figure out where the study is coming from and who is paying for it. There's a lot of stuff there that we've got to figure out, but we've got to do the right thing.

"We definitely need to keep looking at it because, every now and then, it just feels like something is up. Too many guys going down when they're not even touching anybody. We'll see. The turfs are way better than they used to be and all that, but we'll just have to see. I know I'm getting in trouble here, so I'll shut up."

Please don’t, coach.

The data is out there, and it is pretty convincing — all things being equal. At the professional and major-college levels, where money is no object, “things” are equal. For high schools and smaller colleges, perhaps not. More on that later.

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 16 play on artificial surfaces. They are far more forgiving than the original synthetic fields that first appeared in 1966 in the Astrodome. Nonetheless, multiple recent studies still demonstrate a significantly higher rate of injuries on fake fields.

The NFL Players Association, using data supplied by the league, reports non-contact leg injuries are 28% higher on artificial surfaces than grass, with the rate for non-contact injuries being 32% higher for knees and 69% higher for the feet and ankles. The NFLPA is demanding a grass-only league.

A study published online in 2018 in the American Journal of Sport Medicine (AJSM) supports the NFLPA's claims, finding a 16% higher rate of all leg injuries on NFL synthetic surfaces between 2012 and 2016 but 31% higher for non-contact injuries and 55% higher specifically at the knee and 83% higher at the foot and ankle.

For contact-related injuries, the injury rate on artificial surfaces was 6% higher and only 1% higher for injuries that sidelined a player more than a week.

In the NCAA, across all three levels, a separate 2019 AJSM study, looking at football injuries between 2004 and 2013, found post cruciate ligament (PCL) tears occurred three times more often on artificial turf than on grass. Meanwhile, ACL damage at the division II and III levels was 63% more frequent on the fake surfaces. Otherwise, the knee injury rates were fairly equal regardless of surface type.

The non-contact injuries occur more frequently on artificial turf because, when a player stops and pivots on his foot, his cleats catch in the playing surface, so he won’t slip. On grass, the fibers and underlying dirt will tear and usually give way. On an artificial surface the sand and ground-up rubber may fly out, yet the green fibers will not yield. However, all too often, something else — ligament and/or tendon — does. For such injuries, where nobody laid a hand on them, players blame the “turf monster.”

Little had been published to compare injury rates between surface types at the high school level until last year when a study appeared in Current Orthopaedic Practice. Conducted during the 2017-18 school year at 26 high schools in the Cleveland area, the investigation found injuries were 58% more likely on fake surfaces, with the difference especially pronounced in football, rugby, and boys and girls soccer.

The most recent study comparing types of playing surfaces was independent of level and turned the typical perspective on its head, so to speak. Earlier this month, a third-year medical student at the University of Hawaii presented his yet-to-be-published findings regarding “Impact Force Differences on Natural Grass Versus Synthetic Turf Football Fields” at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual national conference.

Using sensors attached to the head of a mannequin, the study measured the impact created by falls on grass and artificial fields across Oahu. The forces imparted to the head were significantly less on grass surfaces. Consequently, concussion seems more likely on the synthetic surfaces.

In Hawaii, the weather conditions are fairly uniform or equal. No word in the study, though, on the age/maintenance level of the individual fields or daily usage. Across the country at high schools and lower-level colleges — even perhaps at Soldier Field — that is where safety factors become unequal.

“Artificial turf is easier to maintain, doesn't require water or fertilizer and can accommodate a variety of activities,” the authors of the Cleveland-area study acknowledged in a press release. “With artificial turf, students can practice on the field in almost any weather without damaging the ground. Also, artificial turf doesn't freeze in the winter or thin out in the summer.”

Played on once per week or less and, unlike Soldier Field, not used for concerts, most NFL and major-college grass fields do not develop divots, ruts, and uncushioned bald spots. With oversized and multiple practice fields, those teams are also able to rotate locations and avoid overuse.

Such luxury is rare at other levels, where, depending on usage, maintenance, time of year, and day-to-day weather shifts, an artificial surface may actually be safer.