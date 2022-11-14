JOHN DOHERTY: Mixed injury signals make for tough calls with NFL QBs

My column regarding higher injury rates on artificial turf may be two weeks old but the story remains in the news.

Last week, in the Rams loss to the Buccaneers, Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford played beginning to end on SoFi Stadium’s synthetic surface. However, three days later, Rams head coach Sean McVay was revealing that Stafford was in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. No word on exactly how or when the injury occurred.

However, Stafford’s wife Kelly had plenty to say.

"If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol," Kelly wrote on an Instagram post tied to her The Morning After podcast. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with … and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it.

"And no, I'm not ok," she went on. "I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired … all of them."

In a separate Instagram post from a day earlier, Kelly had written, "There should be no more turf for the health of these players. Not just their limbs, but more importantly their head health. There is a big difference when a helmet hits grass than when it hits turf.”

Meanwhile, the NFL was releasing data that showed the rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries had essentially equalized between artificial and grass fields in 2021 and so far in 2022. (The theory is that non-contact injuries are due to cleats catching in the fibers of synthetic surface as opposed to grass blades and roots giving way.) Information regarding differences in concussion frequency was not included.

In an ESPN story about these latest numbers, Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and policy, said, “The takeaway from all of this data is that the discussion between synthetic surfaces and natural grass surfaces isn't really the argument. What we're trying to do is decrease injuries on both. As a general matter, looking at synthetic versus natural doesn't really provide us the information we need to try to drive those injury rates down."

I’m sorry, Jeff, a season-and-a-half of input does not a study make, at least not when there is over a decade of evidence to the contrary.

Perhaps, fake fields fabricated in the last few years are better than their predecessors and shoes made to play on them are improved. Still, we will not know for sure for another few years.

Nor were we sure — as the weekend began — of the status of quarterbacks besides Stafford. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not ruled out with a hamstring strain until Sunday afternoon. Ditto for Stafford.

However, the quarterback attracting the most attention was the Bills' Josh Allen. His status, too, entering the weekend, was “questionable.”

Against the Jets a week ago, Allen was struck on his throwing hand just after releasing the ball, forcing his arm back and torqueing his elbow. The result was a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). Poison to a baseball pitcher, such an injury apparently is not as much a catastrophe for quarterbacks. Consequently, an operating room has not yet been reserved.

Furthermore, Allen has been similarly afflicted before, missing four games in 2018.

So, why are quarterbacks able to return from a UCL sprain in weeks when pitchers are not?

“Unless you are a baseball pitcher, it is extremely rare to need surgery,” said Dr. Michael Knesek, an orthopedic surgeon with Community Care Network and North Pointe Orthopaedics in Crown Point, Hobart, Munster, and Valparaiso.

“If it is a partial injury and you throw a football, pass a basketball and not even pitch in baseball,” he continued, “you can live with the scar tissue that would form.”

However, even then, a few weeks is needed for some scar tissue to form, thus the four weeks off four years ago for Allen.

“The UCL protects the valgus moment at the elbow,” Knesek said. Valgus is when the elbow — or knee — attempts to bend inward. Throwing a baseball at 80-100 mph causes maximal valgus stress to the elbow. “With throwing a football,” Knesek said, “you don’t wind up, you don’t cock, and you don’t throw as hard as a pitcher. The physics are not the same to the elbow.”

If Allen’s injury had been a full thickness tear of the ligament and involved the ulnar nerve — which supplies power to the wrist and hand, he and the Bills may have concluded that surgery is required after all.

“Tommy John surgery would not be unheard of with a quarterback,” Knesek said, “but it would be extremely rare.”

After the Vikings kicked off to the Bills, though, there was Allen under center and — in short order — seeming none the worse for his recent miseries. Given that he was responsible — on the ground or through the air — for 23 of the Bills’ 25 touchdowns this year going into the game with the Vikings, all parties concerned concluded continued success was impossible without him.

No argument here, when taking the short view. Nonetheless, at age 26, Allen is the long-term future of the Bills ’offense, too. Further damage to his throwing arm, if serious enough to warrant surgery, would leave a Bills AFC East dynasty in doubt.