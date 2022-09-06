JOHN DOHERTY: Trainer makes most of 'opportunity' no one ever wants

During my 30-plus years as an athletic trainer at Munster High School, whenever the Mustangs advanced in IHSAA tournament play to a regional or semistate to be held at Lafayette Jefferson, I knew that I would be able to count on the host athletic trainer.

Jeff Clevenger’s matter-of-fact preparation and attention to detail — for his own team and visitors — are legendary both at the school where he has served since 1987 and across the state.

It was no surprise to me, then, that he was chosen to enter the Indiana Athletic Trainers’ Hall of Fame earlier this summer alongside Hobart athletic trainer Mark Leto.

On Aug. 26, though, the Bronchos were the visitors at Michigan City and Clevenger was with his team. Pre-game, he met — as he always does — with the host athletic training staff and the EMS crew that was in attendance. War-ups continued and then it was finally time for kick-off — which was delayed.

“I just watched the film today,” Clevenger said on Friday. “He was on one 35 and I was on the other 30.”

"He” was assistant coach Ed Tilley, in his first year with Jefferson after 30 years as an assistant at other schools in the Lafayette area.

“All of a sudden, he went down like a ton of bricks,” Clevenger said. “His lips were blue when I got to him and he wasn’t breathing. I don’t know how many compressions I did — while I was calling for the AED — and then he started moving.”

The AED was not necessary. Tilley was conscious before being put in the ambulance, transported to a local hospital, and released that evening. He has been undergoing outpatient tests ever since.

Clevenger credited his years of teaching an athletic training course to students at Jefferson for reacting like he did. “We’ve all had that training,” he said of the bi-annual certification in CPR that all athletic trainers are required to complete.

"By teaching CPR to the students at least twice a year, I was more prepared,” Clevenger said.

So was one of his students. “One of our linemen, who took the course from me a year ago, knew what to do,” Clevenger said. “He ran and got EMS.”

This was not Clevenger’s first save. In 2006, referee Todd Clark collapsed during a football game between Lafayette Jeff and Fishers. As was the case with Tilley, CPR alone revived Clark. At least it seemed to.

Placed in the ambulance breathing and with a heartbeat, Clark arrested again en route to the hospital. Between the ambulance and emergency room, he was defibrillated 37 times before his heart restarted.

Clark, a Gary native and graduate of Horace Mann who settled in Lafayette after becoming a veterinarian, returned to officiating for another eight seasons. He died earlier this year at the age of 73, given an extra 15-plus years because of efforts Clevenger helped initiate.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson is among those credited with coining the phrase, “Success is where preparation and opportunity meet.”

Clevenger could do without any more opportunities like those presented to him by Tilley and Clark. “Two is two too many,” he said.

Still, there is no arguing with the need to prepare. The week before hosting a football game, he emails the visiting athletic trainer to explain what medically related resources will be available at Lafayette Jefferson.

Then whether home or away, as mentioned above, Clevenger makes a point of meeting pregame with the opposing sports medicine staff, as well as the local ambulance crew in attendance.

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) refers to that pregame gathering as the “Medical Time-Out” and has officially advocated the practice since 2012.

The NATA was inspired by the preoperative timeout mandated for hospitals by the Joint Commission in 2003. There, the surgical team makes sure they have the correct patient, the correct body site and side, and the correct equipment and personnel for the procedure planned.

In 2014, the National Federation of State High School Associations endorsed the NATA’s recommendation. More recently, in 2019, the NATA published in a blog post a streamlined version via a Medical Time-Out Card that was developed by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The card is completed by the host athletic trainer as medical personnel from both teams (athletic trainers, EMS, team physicians and student aides) meet each other and review the following:

• Nearest hospital;

• Recommendation to remove all athletic equipment prior to hospital transport;

• EMS location in the stadium;

• Procedure for treating a relatively minor injury that still requires stretcher removal;

• Procedure for stabilizing a spinal cord injury;

• Procedure for addressing a life-threatening emergency.

Last week, the NFL preached a similar message by releasing a demonstration video of its “60-minute Medical Meeting.” The gathering does not last 60 minutes.

Instead, the League requires that it take place 60 minutes prior to kickoff and it includes two members of the officiating crew, so they know whom to summon to and expect on the field.

The inclusion of referees/umpires in the “Medical Time-Out” makes sense at any level of any sports event, not just football. To watch the NFL video, go to Behind-the-Scenes on Game Day: The 60-Minute Meeting (nfl.com). Such preparation will make the success Clevenger has achieved more of a likelihood when the next “opportunity” presents itself on the field, on the floor, on the ice, on the track, or in the stands.