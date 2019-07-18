Ray Scott Crawford, creative director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre, hopes viewers leave his production of “John & Jen” taking stock of their own lives in both the past and present tense.
“I hope they see a little bit of themselves and understand that their reactions to life’s situations is neither good nor bad,” he said. “It’s just who you are and you have to embrace who you are, and we react to things that happen based on who we are and where we’ve been."
Opening July 17 and running through July 27, “John and Jen” chronicles the relationship between the musicals title characters: Jen, the brother of John and aunt to his son of the same name. The elder John was a casualty of the Vietnam War, while his son struggles in navigating through life following the death of his dad and through changing times in and after the Vietnam era.
Featuring songs such as “Smile of Your Dreams,” “Just Like You” and “Even Goodbye is Hello,” “John” was created by Andrew Lippa, whose CV includes the Tony-nominated “Addams Family,” “Big Fish” and “The Wild Party.” The musical made its debut in Connecticut in 1993 and made it off-Broadway for its first run there two years later.
Canterbury Summer Theatre’s staging of “John” marks the musical’s regional debut. It is directed by Canterbury music director John Berst.
“The memories we have growing up so affect our relationships as adults, and our childhood imprints come back to either help us or haunt us as we find our way through adulthood,” Crawford said of the play. “Sometimes the tragedies of the past reinvent themselves in ways that either help us face the tragedies or hinder our ability to deal with them. It’s a very touching story.”
Thomas Hadzeriga plays both Johns and Nicole Bourget is Jen in Canterbury’s production.
Canterbury Summer Theatre’s next production, “Hold Me,” will be the final show of its 2019 season.