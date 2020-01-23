John Legend on Grammys, new 'dark' single and 'This Is Us'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Legend knows how impactful a Grammy performance could have on a song: When he sang “All of Me” at the 2014 show, it helped the song reach new heights. It eventually topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became one of the year’s biggest hits.

“(‘All of Me’) had been slowly working its way up the urban AC charts and hadn’t crossed over to any other chart really, and when we performed at the Grammys, it just took over,” he said.

The piano-playing superstar is experiencing similar success with his new single, “Conversations in the Dark,” which quickly topped the iTunes chart last week.

“This is the first song I’ve ever put out that went to No. 1 on iTunes on the first week of release, so it’s kind of cool for me at this stage in my career have a song do that,” he said. “It’s cool to see a song getting embraced so quickly... The song, I think, voices the way people feel about the people they love, and that’s kind of what I do best — write songs that help give a voice to those kinds of feelings.”

“Conversations in the Dark” also got a boost since Legend performed the track on last week’s episode of NBC’s “This Is Us.”