John was born on November 21, 1940, in Pittsburg, PA. His family moved to Metuchen, NJ, Munster, IN, Houston, TX, and back to Munster, IN. He went to Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, IN. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and also from its law school, becoming a ”double Domer”. It was at Notre Dame that he met Kathleen Drouillard, who had just finished her studies at St. Mary's College. They were married on July 24th, 1965, at Notre Dame University's Sacred Heart Basilica. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary.

For 40 plus years, John was a partner at Spangler, Jennings & Dougherty in Merrillville, IN. He loved the practice of law and was an excellent trial, defense lawyer. In his spare time, he enjoyed Notre Dame football, reading, comradery among friends and family vacations with his children and his many grandchildren. In retirement, he pursued a goal of keeping his mind active by taking many classes at Valparaiso University. He also spent many years volunteering for the CASA organization advocating for children. John was a devout Catholic. He and Kathleen participated in the Cursillo movement starting in the late 60's and continuing until his death. They were active parishioners of St. Paul Catholic Church for over 38 years and St. Teresa of Avila for 20 years. John donated his body to the University of Indiana School of Medicine where two of his sons, his daughter-in-law and his granddaughter are graduates/attending. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 16th at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383. Prior to the mass, there will be a visitation starting at 9:00 am in the St. Teresa Community Room. In lieu of sending flowers, we ask that donations be made to CASA at portercountycasa.org or Porter Country CASA, c/o Family & Youth Services Bureau, 253 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383.