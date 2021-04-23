John Paul
Meet John Paul! This little man just arrived to us from Texas. Typical friendly spunky puppy! He loves to play... View on PetFinder
Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Antiques on Main the latest Crown Point antique store forced to move: 'Downtown is becoming a food court'
"It's heartbreaking," owner Loretta Nosal said. "Downtown is losing its whole retail element. It's just restaurants and bars coming in."
A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were identified as the crash victims.
A man called police after seeing what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Washington Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
Police said they found David Hobbs wandering around in the store appearing impaired and with fresh "track marks" on his arm.
The shooter was identified as Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference.
The suspect was driving one of four high-performance Dodge and Jeep cars that were stolen from a LaPorte Dodge dealership and later seen traveling over 150 mph on the interstate, an Indiana State Police said.
Police said there was no threat the community, but the case remains under investigation.
Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point, was in custody Wednesday on one count of murder in the homicide of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, of Hobart.