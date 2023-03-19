There is a movement to achieve our region’s true potential — a transformation beyond what we see today; we are preparing our region and the Midwest for a future filled with technology, modernization, and diversity. This is important because upcoming generations will choose where to live based on the areas that best support their needs.

With the South Shore Line rail expansion, the emerging quantum corridor fiber project, the connecting innovation ecosystem, and closer alignment with Chicago and Indianapolis, we are cultivating a new future for our region that will significantly impact the Midwest over the next decade. The Greater South Shore, the broader region from Chicago to South Bend, will become a destination for talent because we have invested in a modernized quality of life that caters to their advanced expectations.

Education is one of the leading drivers of creating this quality of life and stimulating economic growth. We believe that higher education and, more specifically, Valparaiso University (Valpo) sits at the nexus of exploration of yesterday, today and tomorrow to envision and create a better world. Since 1859, we’ve been a strong heartbeat in Valparaiso and Chicagoland, and almost a third of our 70,000 living alumni contribute to the Greater South Shore’s workforce by serving their daily callings.

The more educated our region is, the stronger we become. Northwest Indiana must embrace that more education, at any level, can transform our region’s workforce and that the higher education model needs to meet the needs of future generations. Valpo is doing just that through our newly launched strategic plan, Uplift Valpo. This plan continues a legacy of preparing our students to lead and serve through the use of innovative tools and educational practices to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.

This includes potential investments in newly constructed modern facilities for the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CoNHP) and an athletics arena. The CoNHP building will contribute to the education of Valpo students while meeting the state's healthcare needs and strengthening the region's economy. It will house an existing medical practice and therefore integrate the healthcare community into Valpo’s campus. Because many CoNHP graduates are employed and serve within underserved areas of the state, it will help meet Indiana’s dire shortage of nurses, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals.

The second building project will be a state-of-the-art athletics complex with an arena to serve Valparaiso University and the Northwest Indiana. This arena will be a destination for conventions, concerts, and events, similar to the former Star Plaza Theatre. This will enhance the quality of life and be an economic driver in Valparaiso and the surrounding communities. It will ideally be a gathering place for the region.

The city of Valparaiso can arguably be considered one of the only 15-minute cities in the region. According to Congress for the New Urbanism, “a 15-minute city is a planning and transportation concept that focuses more on human-scale access than mobility with six functions of uses within 15-minutes: living (housing), working (employers), supplying (food and other goods), caring (health services), learning (education), and enjoying (recreation).”

"It's helpful to think of the things you can get to in terms of time instead of distance," says Ty Warner, Executive Director of NIRPC. "The 15-minute city is about everything you can walk to or get to by bike without necessarily jumping in your car. It's all about quality of place. Communities in Northwest Indiana will thrive the more they focus on these things. The more they focus on cars instead of people, the less future they have."

The athletics complex, CoHNP facility, and other university investments are contributing to the City of Valparaiso’s 15-minute city to improve the quality of place for the region.

“As Valparaiso University builds these and other investments, they will provide a much-needed service to our community,” said Matt Murphy, mayor of the city of Valparaiso. “We look forward to how it will create opportunities for our residents to enjoy amenities that complement the City’s current and upcoming economic development projects, including The Linc development and the Lincoln Highway Garage.”

Valpo is proud to be a beacon for progressing the quality of life in our communities and also strives to contribute to the broader goal of Northwest Indiana reaching its potential as a driver of innovation in the Greater South Shore corridor.

Additionally, because our world needs innovative solutions and Gen Z’s are problem solvers, we will create an interdisciplinary and problem-based learning center, Valpo Connect: a dynamic collaboration center and think-tank for all majors on campus. Valpo Connect will draw disciplines together into cutting-edge new programs and degree paths that will focus on current problems (sustainability, justice, etc.) and make our students stand out above graduates elsewhere.

We will also connect faculty expertise to innovative solutions as we spark innovation between faculty and students to solve global challenges. For example, our I-Hub, Markiewicz Solar Energy Research Facility, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Mechanical and Bioengineering Laboratories are Valpo resources that could support Northwest Indiana’s work to become a clean energy or advanced manufacturing innovation engine.

Not one entity or person can progress our region alone; we need to view ourselves as an ecosystem that builds off each other’s strengths and progress. Valpo is a feeder into the innovation ecosystem and will support the growth that will undoubtedly come from it. Our strategic plan is just one step that we hope will encourage the planting of seeds for further innovation.

Beacons lead by example. Valparaiso University, the City of Valparaiso, Northwest Indiana, and the Midwest — we are the Region Realized.