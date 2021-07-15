Joseph
A Lowell-area man was being held Friday on charges alleging he "snatched up" an 8-year-old boy playing outside and held the boy in a shed for three hours.
Rapper suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds across the street from Cook County Jail just after being released, police say
- Updated
This was not the first time such a seemingly orchestrated attack occurred outside the Cook County Jail or its neighboring courthouse.
- Updated
Union truck drivers, route drivers, merchandisers, and other delivery personnel working at the Pepsi bottling plant in Munster are going on strike Monday after rejecting the company's final contract offer.
- Updated
The Saturday morning chase began in Crown Point and ultimately ended with the suspect driver crashing into another car and knocking into a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, authorities said.
- Updated
The lawsuit alleges a Chesterton High School volunteer wrestling coach became upset with a student and commanded her to “present your face” and then smacked her once across the face.
- Updated
He was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m., the coroner's office said.
- Updated
The more highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus has been on the rise in Indiana and is linked to deadly outbreaks at 4 long-term care facilities downstate, according to health officials.
- Updated
Familiar faces from "Orange is the New Black," "Young and the Restless" and more are among the actors playing residents and staff of an assisted living facility in a series created by a Region native.
- Updated
The Innsbrook Country Club, the long-running golf course and private country club in Merrillville, is under new ownership and is now being run by someone who invented a new golf club.
- Updated
The former Portage 16 IMAX reopened over the weekend with stadium seating, luxury cushioned rockers, massive screens, Dolby Atmos Sound, cheese curds and other amenities.