Judge denies class action status for sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Chicago Assembly Plant workers

A federal judge denied class-action status for a group of 33 female workers who alleged sexual harassment at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
Northern District of Illinois Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. ruled in a 70-page decision that the allegations did not have enough in common to merit class-action status and that the women could instead sue as individuals, since they were "exposed to a wide range of purported misconduct — from exposure to sexual graffiti, to quid pro quo sexual propositions, to rape."
The lawsuit, filed in 2014 in federal court, charged that male colleagues subjected the women to a wide range of discrimination and sexual harassment. The female autoworkers further alleged the defendants threatened them with retaliation if they reported the harassment.
Ford paid $10.1 million to resolve a similar sexual harassment suit in 2014 and $19.5 million to settle another harassment suit by 14 female workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in 2000.
It has since distributed anti-harassment literature throughout its Calumet Region plants, and has shown videos saying it was company policy not to tolerate discrimination. Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett even visited the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch to address employees about the issue.
"Ford does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination. We take those claims very seriously and investigate them thoroughly," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said. "We have a comprehensive approach to prevent and address sexual harassment and discrimination at our facilities. While we are pleased with the judge’s decision, we will continue to reinforce the importance of respectful, harassment-free environments at all of our facilities, including our Chicago plants."