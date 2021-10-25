Judge: No order barring union from discussing vaccine order

"This is not the way a government is supposed to run. It is not a queen on that throne. It is a mayor," he said during the meeting, adding that there'd be "hundreds" of officers defying the order.

He asked aldermen to back the union and support a proposal requiring council approval for policies that govern disciplining city employees, saying those who didn't would see challengers in the 2023 municipal election.

Chicago police leaders, who call the vaccine mandate a matter of protecting officers and the public, have said less than two dozen officers haven't complied with the order to the point of risking their employment. The city's order allows for a temporary window of regular COVID-19 testing at the employee's own expense until vaccines can be administered.

Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday that 23 department employees were placed on "no-pay status" for failing to comply with the order. About 70% of department employees have reported their vaccination status, of which 80% are fully vaccinated, numbers that have recently increased.

"We want to stay focused on protecting the people of Chicago. That includes the police officers of this department," Brown said. "So we really see this as a life-saving effort for police officers ... Part of that means following through on the vaccine mandate."

