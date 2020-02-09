Just the facts

"I've heard you say that your partner's dummy play should be no concern of yours," a player remarked to me in the club lounge.

"Misdefenses and inaccurate bidding are errors of the partnership — and often correctable," I said. "But if you don't like the way your partner handles the dummy, get a new partner."

"Well, mine is on a different wavelength," he told me. "He not only dissects my play, he hired an expert as a fact-checker for when we argue about it."

My friend said he was declarer at today's six spades, and West led a diamond. Declarer took the ace, ruffed a diamond and tried a club to dummy's queen. East won and led a trump.

"I won with the ace," South told me, "and led a club to my ace and a third club. When West threw a heart, I was sunk. I ruffed with the eight in dummy, took the ace of hearts and ruffed a heart, but West overruffed. I went down two, and my partner consulted his fact-checker, who, after lengthy research, reported that my play was wrong."