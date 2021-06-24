Justice is served

Cy the Cynic's idea of justice: He gets what he deserves, and you get what's coming to you.

In a team match, both Souths played at 3NT, and West led the ten of hearts, riding to the jack. How should declarer continue?

At one table, South tried a spade to dummy's jack. He got what he had coming when East took the singleton king and returned a heart. South won in his hand and led a second spade to the ace. When East showed out, South led the queen and a fourth spade. He won the heart return in dummy and cashed the good fifth spade, but when he tried a diamond to his queen next, West won and took two hearts. Down one.

Nine tricks

When Cy was declarer, he saw that he needed only four spade tricks to make 3NT. At Trick Two, Cy led to dummy's ace -- and got what he deserved. When the king fell, he played three more rounds of spades and was sure of nine tricks.

If East had played low on the ace of spades, Cy could have come to his hand to lead a second spade toward dummy.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q J 5 4 H A 8 3 D 6 4 C 6 5 2. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: To force to game would be a bit bold, but you can certainly try to get there. Jump to three hearts, invitational. If your queen of spades were the king, you would be willing to bid four hearts. A bid of two hearts would suggest a weak hand without true heart support: A J 6 4 3, K 3, 6 4, 6 5 3 2.

