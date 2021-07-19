Keeping in practice

Unlucky Louie says that if you think practice makes perfect, you've never had a child taking piano lessons. Still, studying technique and practicing are the keys to better dummy play.

South's balancing jump to two spades was "intermediate." Against four spades, West led the king of hearts and shifted to the queen of clubs. South took the ace, drew trumps and exited with a club.

When East won and led the jack of diamonds, South was sunk. He took the ace and led a low diamond, hoping West held K-x. As it was, South lost two diamonds and went down.

Benefits

One benefit of a loser-on-loser play may be setting up a winner. At Trick Three, South can lead dummy's ten of hearts and discard his club loser. West wins with the jack and leads another club, and South ruffs, draws trumps with the A-Q and leads the nine of hearts, pitching a diamond.

West can take his ace, but South discards his queen of diamonds on the high eight of hearts. He loses only three tricks in all.

Daily question

You hold: S 3 H A K J 7 3 D K 9 6 C Q J 10 6. You open one heart, your partner responds one spade, you bid two clubs and he rebids two spades. What do you say?

Answer: To try 2NT may be tempting, but temptation is good to resist. Your partner has six or seven spades but at most 10 high-card points. Game is most unlikely, and his hand may provide no tricks unless spades are trumps. Pass. If your low spade were the king, you might try 2NT.

