 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Komara joins Marquette staff

Kelly Komara joins Marquette staff

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Komara joins Marquette staff: Kelly Komara has been added to the coaching staff at Marquette. The Lake Central grad spent the last five seasons at Vanderbilt. She also spent time as an assistant coach at Purdue (2014-2016). She also worked at Valparaiso. Komara was named Miss Basketball in 1998. She helped the Boilermakers win the NCAA title in 1999.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wilbon transfers to Sacramento State: Cameron Wilbon (Merrillville) has transferred to Sacramento State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Hornets. During two active seasons at Robert Morris (Pennsylvania), he played 51 games and averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 14.6 minutes per game. He shot 46% from the field. He averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game as a senior with the Pirates.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

RailCats fall to Kansas City: Former Gary pitcher Gregori Vasquez threw three-hit ball over six innings as the Kansas City Monarchs beat the visiting RailCats 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Tom Walraven had an RBI single for Gary (13-14).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Brohm revamps defensive staff: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm revamped his defensive coaching staff in January. Now he's making more changes. On Wednesday, Brohm said three of his new hires — Brad Lambert, Ron English and Mark Hagen — all will hold the title of defensive coordinator in addition to their regular positional duties. Lambert will make the game-day play calls. “We may give up a big play here or there but we definitely want to be the aggressor," Brohm said. “But we want to go for the win and I feel like we have a good start to that." The moves come following a dismal 2020 season. Purdue won its first two games then lost its final four, yielding 27 or more points in each. In December, Brohm fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after just one season. He also fired then-defensive coordinator Nick Holt following the 2019 season. Brohm said a decision has been made about which coaches will be in the press box and which will be on the field though he declined to reveal who would be where. Lambert will also be in charge of the linebackers, English will coach the secondary, Hagen will coach the defensive line and Jamal Adams, who was hired in April, will coach cornerbacks. The lone holdover is special teams coordinator/defensive assistant Marty Biagi. Brohm also said former players Justin Sinz and TJ McCollum will move from graduate assistant roles into recruiting positions.

PRO SOCCER

Italy, Wales and Russia win: The wingers sprint forward like Ferraris. The midfielders are just as capable at scoring as the forwards. And the reserves look like starters. A new-look Italy is impressing with its offensive flair at the European Championship. Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored two goals Wednesday and the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 to become the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they did it with a game to spare. Gareth Bale set up both goals and missed a penalty in Wales’ 2-0 victory over Turkey. Aleksei Miranchuk finally gave Russia something to smile about at Euro 2020, producing the one moment of class in a chaotic game and giving his team a 1-0 win over Finland.

Marquettet women's basketball assistant head coach Kelly Komara

Kelly Komara

 Provided, Vanderbilt
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts