Ken & Karen celebrate 50 years together

Ken and Karen Rybicki celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 17th at a dinner party in their honor held at Andorra's Banquets. Family and friends joined in the celebration with the couple who have resided in Dyer for more than 40 years. The couple were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Laura and Lisa, who have brought love and laughter into their lives. Their daughters and son-in-law Kevin Grooms, along with grandkids, Brittany, Brenna, Danielle, Hailie, Taylor and Pete, have all contributed to five centuries of a golden journey that will lovingly continue.

