Attorney Kenneth J. Allen gives credit for his successful law practice to his late father.
"It all goes back to my roots. My hero was my father," Allen said of his father, Kenneth E. Allen.
Allen, 62, who serves as principal at Kenneth J. Allen Law Group, grew up in Gary and graduated from Lew Wallace High School.
"I was exposed to diversity early on. I've been blessed," Allen said.
The Valparaiso resident is one of the inductees into this year's edition of the Times Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
Allen's law practice includes three offices in Indiana and three in Illinois. He employs 13 lawyers and two part-time lawyers.
Allen was still in high school and just a teenager when his dad died.
Devastated by the loss, Allen remembered the lessons learned from his dad and vowed he would follow them.
"He taught me a lot about the dignity of work and the importance of education. He stressed education and to do well in school," Allen said. "I've always had a huge respect for people who work hard."
During his youth, Allen worked most summers and holidays either in the mills or on the railroad. He graduated from high school at age 17 then enrolled at Valparaiso University, where he majored in English.
"He made me promise him I'd finish school," Allen said of his father.
Although Allen experienced hard work growing up, there was also time for some fun. He recalls filling in on bass guitar for his brother's band, and recalls going to the Jackson 5's home in Gary to borrow musical equipment.
The Jackson 5, with Michael Jackson the youngest member, had yet to be discovered but easily won first place in a local talent competition.
"We came in second," Allen said, noting the second place performance was several notches below the Jacksons' performance.
While attending Valparaiso University, an English professor, Allen Tuttle, took Allen under his wing.
"He inspired me to go to law school," Allen said.
Following his graduation from Valparaiso University, Allen studied at the University of Cambridge in England. While there he was a member of the Cambridge University Boxing Team.
"It was a great experience. Boxing was fun, but I prefer to fight in the courtroom," Allen said.
Allen attended law school at Indiana University where he was a Stephenson Fellow and received his J.D. cum laude.
He took the bar exam while still in law school, then opened his first practice in Merrillville with partner Brian Bradley.
Fighting for change
Allen opened his Valparaiso law firm 25 years ago. Areas of practice include serious personal injury and wrongful death litigation, including semi-truck crashes and work site and industrial injuries; medical malpractice and motor-vehicle collisions.
"I do love to fight for someone who needs someone to fight for them. We look for cases where we can make a change so the same thing doesn't happen again," Allen said.
Allen is proud of his firm's track record when it comes to helping others with their legal cases.
"Since our firm opened we have not lost a jury trial in Illinois or Indiana," Allen said.
Plans are in the works to build a new office in Porter County in the near future.
"We're here to make things safe and better and hope it continues into the future. We're doing a service for the client they can't get anywhere else," Allen said.
In addition to his dad, Allen credits two other men for helping him during his formative years. Keith Peterson got him a job in the pile driving trade, mostly working in steel mills, and Isadore Kwasnieski got him a job working at the EJ & E Railroad during summer and holiday breaks.
Kwasnieski also helped Allen get into the carpenters union. To this day, Allen said he proudly remains a card carrying member of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Indiana.
"Now I'm in a different trade, but my inspiration is from the people I represent. These are my heroes now," Allen said.
Brian Gulley, 44, of Winfield is one of the heroes of whom Allen speaks.
Gulley was only 27 years old when he was injured Feb. 14, 2002, while building a shopping center in Schererville.
Gulley was connecting steel on the project when he fell 20 feet onto concrete.
"I took a fall as an ironworker in 2002 and went to trial in 2005," Gulley said.
A jury awarded Gulley $10.5 million.
"At the time I was the biggest work-comp. case in Indiana," Gulley said.
Gulley credits Allen for his assistance in receiving the settlement.
"Obviously, it was a really hard time for me, but he had full confidence he could help me out. I went with him and trusted him. He was very professional," Gulley said.
Gulley added: "What I liked about him is he was a very blue collar guy. He knew where I was coming from and knew what the job entailed."
John Binkowski, 26, of Knox, also credits Allen for his legal assistance.
Binkowski said he was comatose for several weeks after being rear-ended at a traffic light along a stretch of Ind. 49 by a truck driver who was messaging on his cellphone at the time of the crash.
He was awarded $16.5 million in damages.
"It's not fun but I was in good hands all the time. They are good. They don't mess up. I respect the man. He's very good at what he does. Ken Allen and his firm really cared about what happened to me and still do," Binkowski said.
Allen lists as one of several cases he is proudest of that of Anthony Arciniega, a Porter County man, who was 42 and rendered a paraplegic as a result of a Nov. 20, 2004 fall at ISG Burns Harbor steel mill, now known as ArcelorMittal.
In late 2008, a jury awarded Arciniega $48 million.
Allen said he is also proud of the $13 million a Lake Superior Court jury awarded to the family of a Valparaiso woman who died of cancer following sinus surgery by Mark Weinberger, the former Merrillville ear, nose and throat specialist who face allegations by hundreds of former patients.
The verdict came on the sixth day of trial in a lawsuit filed by the family of Phyllis Barnes, 50.
Barnes died of laryngeal cancer three years after undergoing sinus surgery by Weinberger.
"She struggled so hard,"Allen said.
Allen argued in court that the surgery was unnecessary, prompted by greed, and that it contributed to Barnes' death.
"In the end it's the jury who is my hero now," Allen said.
Service to community
In addition to a winning record as an attorney, Allen is also known for his philanthropic work, including donations to both the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and Lake Area United Way.
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, said: "Ken Allen is passionate about youth and education but he's also committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all children and families throughout Northwest Indiana."
"He is a very generous contributor to our local Boys & Girls Clubs and has been for almost two decades. He funds capital projects, annual campaigns and specific programs at our clubs. Since 2015, Allen subsidizes a portion of our fee-based KidStop program. His financial support provides before- and after-school on-site childcare for families that otherwise wouldn't be able to afford our program and services. Allen is a true community philanthropist who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Fortunately for us, our impact on kids is something that he values and believes in. Together we're able to create hope and opportunity for children and families that need it," Smiley said.
Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way, praises Allen for his assistance to her agency.
"Ken Allen has generously partnered with United Way the last three years as the exclusive donor, providing full Thanksgiving meals for 1,000 families across Lake and Porter counties. The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway is more than just standing in line for a meal handout. Families are able to access other important resources and there are activities for the children. Ken attends the event and personally hands out the meals while he engages with the families," Daugherty said. "United Way would not be able to host such an event without the generosity of Ken Allen."