At the tender age of just 18, Louisiana-born Kenny Wayne Shepherd was being heralded as a teen guitar prodigy, and was already getting career advice from the likes of Bob Dylan and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

"The best piece of advice of my career came from Stevie Ray Vaughan and the words he wrote on my guitar when I asked him to autograph it," said Shepherd. "He wrote -- 'Kenny, just play it with all your heart' -- and I have tried to implement that into everything I do. I feel I can connect with fans, because I play every single note straight from the heart."

Shepherd will bring his show back to the Region once again, performing March 17 at Hard Rock Live in Gary.

The blues musician got bitten by the music bug as a kid.

"I turned on to music really early, because my dad was a DJ and radio programmer and I was always going to concerts and getting to go backstage to meet the bands, so music was always around me," said Shepherd. "The blues really connected with me the most, because even though I was too young to relate to the lyrics, I could always relate to the emotion and passion of the playing, and the feelings coming out of the instrument."

The kid who started playing plastic guitars around the age of three, purchased by his grandmother with S&H Green Stamps, is now over two decades into a recording career that includes millions of albums sold worldwide, while earning him five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Award wins, and plenty of other prestigious awards and accolades.

"With my first album ("Ledbetter Heights"), I was touring with Bob Dylan and he left a huge impression on me," recalled Shepherd. "Bob was really, really kind and outgoing when it came to me. I was really young and impressionable and he was really encouraging. He went out of his way every day to come talk to me and was always very kind to me."

That kindness resulted in Shepherd recording two Dylan songs for this sophomore album, "Trouble Is...." The first of them ("Everything Is Broken") became a chart hit for the young artist. The second one ("Ballad Of A Thin Man") was not released at the time, but IS included as a bonus track on the newly re-recorded 2022 version of that album. In fact, it was recently released as the new album's first single.

The original 1997 version of "Trouble Is...", still holds the record for the longest-running album on the Billboard Blues Charts. To celebrate the international success of that breakthrough album, Shepherd decided to re-create it, only with a quarter century of hindsight. So in late 2022, he rang up the guys who took part in the sessions for that album with him him all those years ago.

"We got the whole crew back together again, with the exception of Tommy Shannon on bass, because he retired several years ago from music. But other than Tommy, we had all the original musicians back in the studio otherwise, and Jerry Harrison (of Talking Heads fame) who produced the original album was back as well," said Shepherd.

The only other difference between the studio line-ups of 1997 and 2022, was Charlie Musselwhite stepping in to create new harmonica parts for the song 'Long Gone,' which originally featured the late James Cotton, who died in 2017. "Charlie did his own thing, but I think he took inspiration from the way James came out swinging on the original version. James was really on fire when he recorded that, and I think Charlie brought the same kind of intensity, but in his own way on this new recording."

"It was a pretty cool trip down memory lane," said Shepherd of the experience. "I wrote that album when I was 17 or 18 and recorded it when I was 19. I thought it would be interesting to go back and recreate the album from a perspective of 25 years later," he added. "I didn't know if I wanted to go in and completely reinvent the record, or just recreate it with a fresh perspective and 25 years more experience, so we did two versions of it and I had to choose which one of those versions I was going to re-release."

While the results of both versions turned out well, the artist decided to not stray too far away from the classic sound that endeared him to fans and jumpstarted his career. "The further we strayed from the original record by trying new things, the more we lost the vibe of what made the album so special. So this new release is a new interpretation of the songs, while keeping very close to the original, so the sound and the vibe of it all is still very familiar."

"The biggest takeaway of this project was I realize that 25 years later, this music is still completely relevant and totally stands up all these years later," he added. Once the current global tour behind this project wraps up late in the year, bringing Shepherd full circle, there are plans to kick off his second quarter century with a brand new album.

"We were in the studio in February of 2020, right before COVID hit, and we recorded almost two albums worth of new material that kind of picks up where our last album 'The Traveler' left off," said Shepherd. "Personally, I think 'The Traveler' is one of our best albums yet, so I'm excited that we'll be releasing a new album of some of that material towards the end of this year."

Shepherd said fans should expect a two hour performance on Friday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. "We'll be playing the whole 'The Trouble Is...25th Anniversary Album' in its entirety which we had never done before. We never played the whole album in concert even when the record was brand new. Some of these songs are being played live for the first time on stage during this tour, but I have changed up the track listing a bit because it makes for a better live concert, a better flow. The order of the songs will not be the same as on the record, but all the songs from the record will be played in the show."

Following the live "Trouble Is..." set, a short intermission will be followed by a somewhat of a "best of..." Kenny Wayne Shepherd second set. "It's a combination of songs from various other albums I've released over the 25 years since 'Trouble Is' came out. I think on this tour we are reconnecting with some fans that for whatever reason haven't been to a Kenny Wayne Shepherd concert in a long time, so that second set will give them a taste of songs they might have missed out on."

Shepherd said the live shows are what he and the band have always been about.

"We bring 150% every time we step on stage and audience response to this live show has been very strong," he said. "We are having a lot of fun being back out on the road and touring again, and I think fans are likewise, happy to be out there seeing live shows again." More: kennywayneshepherd.net.

FYI: Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform at 8 p.m. March 17 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave. Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and up. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com