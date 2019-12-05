A blast of Region rock history happens next weekend when Kevin J. Friend returns to rock his old stomping grounds. Friend is best known here as having been the lead vocalist and guitarist for the club-packing Chicago band Mammoth during the 1980s.
Friend later spent time on the local club circuit in the 1990s fronting Kevin Friend & 20/20 before relocating to Florida many years ago. The popular and charismatic entertainer returns to town to perform two special shows on Dec. 14 before jetting back to the Sunshine State.
First up is an intimate acoustic performance to be broadcast on "The Vintage Lounge" channel found at RegionRadio.Live from 2-4 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. During that welcome home reception of sorts, Friend will showcase some new original songs as he promotes his new CD album, "Just Me 'N Woody."
"That CD ("Just Me 'N Woody") is a solo album featuring just me and my guitar," said Friend, while adding that a second album credited to his band, 20/20, has also just been released. "There's another album too, 'Supervision,' which celebrates the 35th anniversary of 20/20. I'll have CD copies of both albums with me for sale when I come to Northwest Indiana next weekend to do those gigs."
Later that same evening, Friend teams up with former members of 20/20 to rock The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. His group is part of that night's multi-artist "Region Radio Toys For Tots," event hosted by RegionRadio.Live founder Rich Warne. toysfortots.org
"Region Radio was created to promote homegrown music and to support charitable musical projects and events in the community," said Warne of the local broadcast network that is currently home to a half dozen indie channels based in the Great Lakes region. "We are very happy to be able to help the 'Toys For Tots' campaign this holiday season." Warne added how various personalities from the different Region Radio channels will join him in sharing emcee duties.
Along with Friend and his friends, other artists performing Dec. 14 at The Room, are singer/songwriters Frank Ruvoli and Nate Venturelli, plus the local bands Shanty Savalas Trio, Drinkin' On Sunday and The Jerica Paliga Band. Music for this 21 & older event starts at 7 p.m. with admission being the donation of a new unwrapped toy. More: theroomvenue.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• A wonderful and unique string concert is presented at 7 p.m. tonight in Valparaiso as international finger-style guitarist and harp-guitarist Murial Anderson performs at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway). Tickets: $20 and seating is limited. Call ahead to confirm tickets remain: 219-464-4700. Then on Saturday, Front Porch presents "Christmastime A-Comin': A Bluegrass Christmas." This performance features a quartet of pickers -- Kenny Stone, Bobby Davis, Charlie Lawson and Joey Shann -- doing just what you might expect, playing holiday music bluegrass style. Tickets: $15 all ages welcome. More: frontporchmusic.com.
• On Friday, the songs and vocal harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young come alive when Marrakesh Express performs an 8 p.m. show at Buddy & Pal's Place (340 W. Highway 30) in Schererville. More: 219-865-8377.
• The Crawpuppies will rock this Friday at Rock's Lounge @ Blue Chip Casino (777 Blue Chip Drivet) in Michigan City. Music starts at 10:30 p.m. No cover. More: 219-879-7711.
• NWI percussionist Jesse Hernandez certainly keeps busy with a variety of musical groups. Two of those projects can be heard this weekend as Jesse brings his Bongos & Brass duo to Jalapeno's Restaurant & Cantina (200 U.S. 41) in Schererville tonight for an 8 p.m. show; followed on Friday by a 7:30 p.m. set by his R&B trio Sandbox at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith.
• This weekend, Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart welcomes home former Hobart resident turned national pop music sensation, Omar Apollo. Apollo is the stage name for Hobart High School graduate Omar Velasco, a self-taught guitarist, vocalist and songwriter who scored national recognition in 2017 when he released his song "Ugotime" on Spotify and it blew up overnight. Apollo has two EPs to his credit, "Stereo" (2018) and "Friends" (2019), and his hometown friends have made his first homecoming concert a complete sell-out according to box office reports. More: omarapollo.com.
• Other December shows now on sale at the Hobart Art Theatre for which tickets remain, include the Dec. 13 double bill of Region rock favorites The Unstoppables & Nomad Planets ($10 advance/$15 at door), and the NWI public debut concert by the national touring production BRITBEAT: A Multi-Media Journey Through the Music of The Beatles ($35 advance/$40 at door). FYI: At press time came word that comedian Ryan Niemiller's performance at The Art is now sold out. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Singer-Songwriters Danny Lemmon & Carl Leach team up for this Sunday's "Live From The Record Bin" live broadcast performance from 4-6 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. Lemmon & Leach often host "invitational open mics" so other performers may turn up to take part in the music-making. Download the Region Radio "app" from your phone's "App Store" or "Play Store." Admission is always free for all ages to the Sunday Record Bin events and complimentary light refreshments are served. More: 219-945-9511 or facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
REGIONAL "OPEN STAGE" EVENTS:
• Tonight is the 466th consecutive Thursday "Acoustic Jam" at Paul Henry's Art Gallery (416 Sibley Ave.) in Hammond. Singers and songwriters, poets, improv artists, dancers are invited to participate from 7-11 p.m. in a true acoustic environment where there are no amps and no microphones. All ages welcome. Admission: $5. More: 219-678-5015.
• For those who play acoustic music, "All Ages Open Mic" happens every Monday at Tinker's Den (2513 Highway Ave.) from 5-8 p.m. in Highland. $3 cover. More: 219-228-0105.
• Gelsosomo's Pizza (11319 Broadway) in Crown Point is the current home for jam master Nick Kazonis these days, where every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. he and co-host Michael Wilson host the open stage for musicians of all ages wanting to perform. The event is presented by Region Buzz 219 (facebook.com/regionbuzz219) More: 219-662-2828 or gelscrownpoint.com.
• Likewise, those 21 and older have an open invitation to strut their musical stuff at weekly Tuesday "Jam Nights" hosted by Jack Whittle & The Disclaimer at Finnegan's Pub (1070 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 7 p.m.-Midnight. While not an open stage, Finnegan's Wednesday evening (8-10 p.m.) performances by singer/songwriter Greg Ashby always features rotating top shelf guest accompaniment, so patrons never knows what kind of collaborative musical mash-ups to expect. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
• A new weekly "open mic" has just started up on Wednesdays at Bugaboo's Bar & Grill (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake that runs from 8-11 p.m. and is hosted by long time region rocker Jack Adams. More: bugaboosbarandgrill.com
