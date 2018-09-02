LOWELL --- For the 65th year, youngsters marched, biked and drove their way through the historic downtown district Sunday in the annual Kiddie Parade, part of this south Lake County community's Labor Day Weekend tradition.
There was a 1920s flapper, a number of superheroes, future first responders and decked out kiddie vehicles with children atop in red, white and blue costume and much more.
Three-year old pilot Hunter Baird, Lowell, arrived in a green WWII Era bomber, and flew away with the Grand Prize.
"He and his dad made the airplane," mother Jessica Baird proudly said of her husband Andy and their son. That means they will be a featured entrant in the 99th Annual Lowell Labor Day Parade.
Cliff and Shannan Tetrault, Lowell, and their 3-year old son Edison, decorated in red, white and blue, rode their bikes Sunday for Edison's 4th time in the parade. Four years ago, the Tetraults served as Grand Marshals and led the parade on their unicycles unaware she was expecting.
The Johnson siblings -- Michelle Johnson Travis, Kelly Johnson Korth and Greg Johnson -- say they are continuing the Kiddie Parade tradition they enjoyed as children.
This year, they brought the Bedrock clan, The Flintstones, to life. Mason Korth, 3, in saber-toothed tiger skin, was Fred, with his cousin Ally Travis as Wilma. One-year old Avery Travis was a red-headed Pebbles cuddling with Dino.
Nearby, Greg and Kate Johnson's son Andrew, 1, joined cousin Reid Korth, 10 months, in the bathtub decorated with balloon bubbles and tub toys.
One of the few first-time entrants, Melody Ping, 3, Lowell, delighted parade watchers in her pretty, pink fairy costume along with her outdoor, fairy garden for display.
It was the second year for Adrianna Denhartog, 6, who was resplendent as Lady Liberty and paired up with her 2-year old brother Nate, who was dressed as Captain America.
Lowell Parks Director Mindi Arnold-Buchler said the town's parade committee decided to celebrate the Kiddie Parade's 65th year with special fun additions. The parade route changed a bit to end at Liberty Park on the downtown's west end where a deejay, bounce house, a balloon guy and free food awaited the participants for two hours of fun.
Randy and Megan Hall's children Carter, 7, and Aubrey, 5, of Lowell are in the parade every year. This time, the kids were ready to roll in SWAT uniforms emulating the TV show "Live PD." "We're the camera crew," Randy said of he and his wife. When asked, Carter said, yes, he wants to be a police officer. "But first I want to be a vet and work at Pizza Hut," he said.