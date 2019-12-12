GARY — The look on Nate Neylon’s face said it all as he hurriedly unwrapped his presents, one after another.
“I feel happy,” said Neylon, a member of the Lake Station branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
Members from the 10 clubs in the Northwest Indiana system came together Thursday for the second annual A Christmas to Remember at the Genesis Convention Center.
Club directors selected children whose families might not be able to afford a merry Christmas. Through donations, presents were purchased for each of the children in grades K-12.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Ryan Smiley, president-CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana. “We’re providing a memorable Christmas for kids that might not have one otherwise.”
Allison Martin, director of philanthropy for the clubs, explained that before 2018 clubs held their own holiday parties. Last year, she said, staff wanted to do something different and bring all the clubs together.
Last year’s party drew 400 children. That number grew in 2019 to 520. The evening’s program included opening of gifts, meeting Santa Claus, writing thank-you notes to donors, meeting local police and fire personnel, and refreshments.
Stephanie Hamilton, director of marketing for the clubs, chaired the event that included the support of 75 on-site volunteers.
“I love it,” Hamilton said. “It’s a lot of hard work and logistics, but the moment when you see them open their gifts, there’s nothing like it.”
Each child was allotted up to $100 in presents.
Some children were making their second Christmas to Remember, while others were newcomers. From the Chesterton club, all five King children — Faith, Hope, Grace, Erin, and Jeff — were busy opening their presents.
Some of the King children received clothing and Legos. Hope and Faith King had identical reactions. “It feels good,” they said.
Elijah Cherry, 12, another member of the Chesterton club, said, “I like opening presents, eating, and being with friends. I like meeting people from the other clubs.”
Samarah Jackson, 11, from the Merrillville club, said, “I like the food so far, and I’m looking forward to the activities.”
Volunteers representing business donors assisted, including Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes. “We had a lunch and discussed that hundreds of children out there might not have a happy Christmas, so we decided to do something,” Hall said.
Rosie Aviña, a volunteer from Centier Bank, brought her son Octavio, 9, to help. “I feel good seeing the kids open their presents, seeing them have a good time,” the son said.
Lisa Moreland, a first-time volunteer with Members Source Credit Union, said, “The kids are so happy, and that makes you happy. They love talking to you, expressing their excitement in opening gifts and seeing Santa.”
Youngsters also met Cristiano Felicio, a 6-foot-10-inch center with the Chicago Bulls. Local business owner Laura James, whose sister knows Felicio’s girlfriend, was able to bring Felicio, who distributed T-shirts from his hoops camp.
“I’m really excited we were able to do this,” said James, owner of Pillar to Post Home Inspections. “The committee has worked really hard to put this together. It was a team effort.”