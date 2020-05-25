Kirk 2.0: Capt. Pike of new 'Star Trek' a welcome new icon

This is very much in line with how the captains who came after Kirk evolved the notion of command in "Star Trek" through changing times.

Jean-Luc Picard — in the 1987-94 "Next Generation" series and movies, and in this year's "Star Trek: Picard" — reframed the captaincy as both more cerebral and less dogmatic. Benjamin Sisko from "Deep Space Nine" was effectively sharing authority with an alien race in whose backyard his space station sat.

The strong and intuitive Kathryn Janeway from "Voyager" was the first woman to lead both a starship and the series it populated. And Jonathan Archer, the captain of an earlier version of the Enterprise, was both authoritative and — as the most far-flung Starfleet explorer of his era — deeply self-doubting at times.

Even on "Discovery," putting aside the troubled Capt. Gabriel Lorca of the show's first season, the real leader of the show is Michael Burnham(Sonequa Martin-Green) — an amalgam of conflicts and setbacks and self-recriminations who emerges as the ship's biggest influencer because of her difficult road, not in spite of it.

And let's not forget Kirk himself — the aging iteration from the 1980s movies that Shatner shepherded into someone who was more introspective, sometimes regretful and more willing to listen.