Korellis distributes $30,000 in college scholarships to workers, employee children

Korellis, one of the largest roofing companies in Chicagoland, distributed more than $30,000 in scholarships to the children of its employees and workers advancing their education.

The Hammond-based company's George and Harriet Korellis Scholarship Fund helps pay for the college of employees' children and employees themselves pursuing a college degree. It's named after the founders of the roofing contractor that has been doing big construction projects across the Region and beyond since 1960.

The Merrillville-based Legacy Foundation administers the annual college scholarships, which allow CEO Pete Korellis and his wife Susan to give back to the company's workforce in a significant, meaningful way.

“Susie and I are honored to continue the annual tradition of the George and Harriet Korellis Scholarships,” Korellis said. “If it were not for the hard work and dedication of the fine employees of Korellis, we would not have the opportunity to give back in this manner.”

A total of nine recipients at employee-owned Korellis received scholarships of between $3,000 and $5,000 this year. They will use the funds for a variety of purposes, including entering college as freshmen or pursuing master's degrees.