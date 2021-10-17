Korellis distributes $30,000 in college scholarships to workers, employee children

Korellis, one of the largest roofing companies in Chicagoland, distributed more than $30,000 in scholarships to the children of its employees and workers advancing their education.
The Hammond-based company's George and Harriet Korellis Scholarship Fund helps pay for the college of employees' children and employees themselves pursuing a college degree. It's named after the founders of the roofing contractor that has been doing big construction projects across the Region and beyond since 1960.
The Merrillville-based Legacy Foundation administers the annual college scholarships, which allow CEO Pete Korellis and his wife Susan to give back to the company's workforce in a significant, meaningful way.
“Susie and I are honored to continue the annual tradition of the George and Harriet Korellis Scholarships,” Korellis said. “If it were not for the hard work and dedication of the fine employees of Korellis, we would not have the opportunity to give back in this manner.”
A total of nine recipients at employee-owned Korellis received scholarships of between $3,000 and $5,000 this year. They will use the funds for a variety of purposes, including entering college as freshmen or pursuing master's degrees.
“I am so honored to not only receive a scholarship but to also be a part of this team,” Korellis Controller Haley Sparling said.
She has received the scholarship three times as she takes online and evening classes while pursuing a master of business administration degree at Purdue University Northwest.
“When I started with Korellis, I would have never imagined having an opportunity like this," she said.
The scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation, and a personal essay.
This year, scholarships were awarded to Alan Enriquez, son of Roofer Francisco Enriquez; Nathan Middlebrook, son of Sheet Metal Worker Brook Middlebrook; Marguerite Ponda, daughter of Roofer Vinnie Ponda; Nataly Salas, daughter of Roofer Eduardo Salas; Carlos Salgado, son of Roofer Israel Cruz; Courtney Sizemore, daughter of Foreman Eric Sizemore; Haley Sparling, Accountant; Ashley Swets, daughter of Service Technician Jon Swets; and Shelby Whitaker, daughter of Sheet Metal Foreman J. Brian Whitaker.
