Kregel's Pumpkin Patch corn maze commemorates World War I general

Kregel's Pumpkin Patch in Lowell did a corn maze this year commemorating General William George Haan, a World War I general and Crown Point High School graduate.

The family-owned and -operated business at 7705 W. 159th Ave. in Lowell crafts a corn maze every year.

“Our mission statement at Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch is ‘To create opportunities for families to learn, laugh and play together by connecting them to agriculture and local history’” owner Derrill Kregel said. “That is why we have done mazes about mammoths, pioneers, Astronaut Jerry Ross, the Belanger Special 99 car and now General Haan.”

She did research and discovered Haan was born on a farm east of Cedar Lake and organized a military interest group called the Crown Point Cadets while at Crown Point High School. He went on to graduate from the West Point Academy in 1889, serve in the Spanish-American War and command the 32nd or Red Arrow Division in France during World War I.

He won a Distinguished Service Medal and was honored in Crown Point as the honored guest during a community celebration in 1919.

People can visit the corn maze through Oct. 30. Kregel's Pumpkin Patch also offers tractor-pulled hayrides out to the field to pick pumpkins, pre-picked pumpkins at the farmstand, a petting zoo, a pedal car ride, a pumpkin peak slide, a barrel train ride and other barnyard activities.

The farm sells hand-painted pumpkins, gourds, mums, corn stalks, straw bales and locally sourced honey. People also can stock up-on kettle corn, donuts and hot apple cider.

The maze is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-690-1503, visit kregelspumpkinpatch.com or find Kregel's Pumpkin Patch on Facebook.