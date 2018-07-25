"Godspell" first opened off Broadway on May 17, 1971 and was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz. It offered a unique spin on The Bible and took the world by storm.
Touring companies, community theater groups and high school drama departments around the world have presented "Godspell" many times in the four-plus decades since it debuted. The 40th anniversary revival of the show in 2011 re-introduced the musical take on the Gospel of Matthew to yet a new generation.
This weekend the retelling of Matthew's parables comes to life once again via the L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group (LCTG) at Great Oaks Theatre in Cedar Lake, under the direction of Paul and Angie Lowe. They say it is one of their "all time favorite shows."
The Lowe's seized the opportunity to present "Godspell" during the 2012 revival and reveal that this weekend's performance is something of a reunion for the extended LCTG family. "Several of the same kids who were in 'Godspell Jr.' six years ago have returned to resurrect this new (and always different) treatment of the show, joining with many others from our recent 'Once on this Island' revival, along with several young talents new to LCTG," said Angie Lowe.
LCTG newcomer Josh DeJarlais portrays Jesus, with veteran company performer Aaron Cappello in the dual role of John the Baptist and Judas. Hannah Souronis reprises her role as Mary Magdalene, having played that same role 6 years ago.
"The ensemble for 'Godspell' is onstage from start to finish, not only dancing and singing their way into your hearts, but also playing instruments, miscellaneous percussion, moving set pieces, wrangling all the props…in short, getting a wonderful theater workout," Lowe said. "These kids abound with the 'spirit' of the show!" Lowe added that ensemble cast members Jackson and Sydney DeLisle have been with LCTG since 2008, while other ensemble players for this production are a mix of past LCTG actors and new ones. The ensemble is rounded out by Laila Wenrich, Alex Vrbanoff, Megan Cluck, Rachel Davids, Jane Wright, Olivia LaVoie, Sal Presta, Molly Kubal, and Bailey Corbett who also plays guitar onstage.
In the orchestra pit providing musical accompaniment is Matthew Egener on bass, David Herr on keyboard and Dr. Alan Smith on drums (who also doubles as vocal director). Paul and Angie Lowe are the directors of LCTG Theatre, now in its 52nd year. It's the 14th year at Great Oaks in Cedar Lake.
"This simple, heart-warming re-telling of the teachings and parables of Jesus is full of fun and sweet, silly 'business' that is guaranteed to bring a smile and perhaps even a tear or two to those in the audience," said Lowe, adding that attendees are even invited onstage during intermission to enjoy a little “wine” (non-alcoholic, of course) with the cast.
The Lowes, husband and wife directors, look upon the many actors they have mentored over the years as "family." Angie underscores this often by referring to those actors past and present as "our kids," noting with a kind of parental pride that "Godspell" closes on Aug. 4, just before many of the LCTG “kids” head off to college.
"We've seen some of our kids literally grow up in front of us on stage," she said in a past interview."Paul and I love doing what we do! We have loved every year that we've done it. It's always a challenge to whether we are doing a standard or whether we're trying something for the first time."
As is the case with all Great Oaks Theatre productions, before each show, the audience enjoys an AYCE 3-entrée dinner with vegetables, salad, roll and dessert, served in sit-down family style. The shows are always dinner/theater packages. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with performances at 8 p.m. The Sunday matinee schedule is 12:30 and 2 p.m.