Lack of data

It's impossible to defend well with inadequate information. Defenders must try to form a picture of declarer's distribution.

In today's deal, West led the deuce of clubs against 3NT, and East took the ace and promptly returned a club. South won, lost a heart to West's ace and had 10 tricks. Did East make a clear error?

Four clubs

Before East leads anything at the second trick, he must try to visualize South's distribution. South showed four hearts in the bidding, and since West's deuce of clubs suggested a four-card holding, South had four clubs. If South had three spades and two diamonds, West would have led a diamond from his five-card suit. So South's shape was 2-4-3-4.

At Trick Two, East must lead the deuce of spades. If West takes the queen and returns the seven, East plays low. South must win, and when West takes his ace of hearts, a third spade lead sinks the contract.

Daily question

You hold: S K 10 3 2 H 10 8 7 4 2 D 8 4 C A 6. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart, he bids one spade and you raise to two spades. Partner then bids three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Partner's third bid is a try for game. You had a sound raise to two spades, and if his hand is short in hearts, the play should go well. Bid four spades. With a seven-point hand such as Q 10 3 2, K J 7 4 2, J 4, 7 6, with "wasted" heart honors, you would bid three spades.

