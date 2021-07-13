Lack of experience?

Cy the Cynic says that what we call "experience" is the totality of our mistakes. The key is to learn from experience.

In my club's penny game, West led the king of clubs against South's six spades. South threw a diamond on dummy's ace, drew trumps and tried a diamond finesse with his queen. West won and returned a diamond, and South had to lose another diamond to East.

"Been there, done that, down one," South shrugged.

Here's what South's experience, if any, should have told him. First, he had extra trumps -- a sign that he should look for an end play. Second, he had a ready-made throw-in card with dummy's jack of clubs.

Last heart

South should ruff a club at Trick Two, take the A-Q of trumps and ruff a club. He cashes the K-A of hearts and ruffs his last heart in dummy. South then leads the jack of clubs and discards a diamond: a loser on a loser.

When West takes the queen, he must lead a heart or a club, conceding a ruff-sluff, or lead a diamond from his king.

Daily question