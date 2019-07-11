People-Lady Gaga

This Feb. 4, 2019 photo shows Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The last thing the world needs, Lady Gaga says, is another beauty brand. But that's too bad.

The pop star made all her Little Monsters happy Tuesday when she released a video with that message on social media. It heralds the coming of her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, reportedly to be sold on Amazon come September.

Gaga dropped the news in an interview with the Business of Fashion, coinciding with the video that encourages all to embrace their own ideas about beauty. Business of Fashion says the three initial products are multiuse color for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families. A kit with all three will sell for $49. Pre-orders begin July 15.

Gaga says in the video: "Beauty is how you see yourself." She adds, "We want you to love yourself."

