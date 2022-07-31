Lake County Corn Dogs wrap up Northern League regular-season title

SUMMER BASEBALL

Hansen, Matulich help Corn Dogs clinch: Scott Hansen and Hayden Matulich drove in two runs each on Saturday night as the Lake County Corn Dogs edged the Northwest Indiana Oilmen 5-4 in Crown Point to clinch the Northern League regular-season title. The Corn Dogs (31-11), who are in their first season, lead the second-place Southland Vikings (24-16) by six games with five games left in the regular season.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky edge Sun in OT: Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Allie Quigley hit two big shots in overtime and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 95-92 in a matchup between two of the WNBA's top teams. Connecticut (20-10) led 92-86 after Jonquel Jones sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2:02 remaining. Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Courtney Vandersloot hit two foul shots to get Chicago (23-7) within 92-91 with 90 seconds left. Following a Sun turnover, Emma Meesseman made a go-ahead layup with 47.3 seconds to go and Quigley scored down low with 8.1 left to cap the scoring and a 9-0 game-ending run. DeWanna Bonner topped the Sun with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Fever lose 14th straight: Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss. Plum sank 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers as Las Vegas (22-8) beat Indiana (5-27) for a second time in three days. A pair of rookies paced the Fever. No. 2 overall pick Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while second-rounder Destanni Henderson came off the bench to score 16 with four assists. Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell didn’t play after it was announced Saturday she’d miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.

PRO GOLF

Furue earns first LPGA win: Ayaka Furue of Japan ran off six straight birdies in the middle of her round and rallied from a four-shot deficit with a 10-under 62 to win the Women’s Scottish Open in Irvine, Scotland, for her first LPGA Tour title. The event also was part of the women's European Tour. A seven-time winner on the Japan LPGA — once as an amateur — Furue became the second rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this year. Starting the final round four shots behind Celine Boutier of France, the 22-year-old finished the front nine with four straight birdies and added two more to start the back nine. She never let up, playing bogey-free to win by three. Furue finished at 21-under 267.