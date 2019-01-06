CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is greeting 2019 with two new members and many of the same old challenges.
Its seven members meet Tuesday to begin their annual duty of keeping county government within its $250 million budget and regulate zoning and other public activities for residents of the 230 square miles of unincorporated Lake County.
Voters returned Councilwomen Christine Cid and Elsie Franklin, D-Gary, and Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, Dan Dernulc, R-Crown Point, and David Hamm, D-Hammond, to the fiscal body for new four-year terms.
They are joined by their newest colleagues, Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, who made their first appearances at Thursday's workshop meetings. Brown was tied up with prior commitments, only arrived in the final minutes and took no part in the discussions.
The council's first order of business Tuesday is to elect a new president.
Hamm, who served in that capacity last year, said last week he is stepping back this year to support fellow Democrat Bilski as the president and Republican Dan Dernulc as vice president.
Bilski previously served as council president from 2013 to 2017. Dernulc, if selected, would be the first Republican to hold the largely ceremonial post in about a decade.
Their agenda Tuesday includes decisions on more than $580,000 in money transfers and appropriations of local tax dollars and federal public safety grants needed by the sheriff, county recorder and the Lake Superior Courts.
The bulk of the money involves the council giving its routine approval to the sheriff receiving two Justice Assistance grants of $434,000.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez is asking the council to approve a reorganization of his civilian staff that involves $81,400 in higher pay for 11 employees in his county jail and police divisions.
He has been in office since the fall of 2017, when a caucus of Democratic precinct committee members selected him to finished the uncompleted term of former Sheriff John Buncich, removed from office by a federal bribery conviction.
Martinez said he didn't choose to reorganize his civilian staff until after he won election last November as sheriff in his own right.
Council members told the sheriff Thursday they would postpone a decision on his reorganization for a month to let him and Councilwoman Franklin discuss the issue and financial implications.
The sheriff said the pay changes won't increase his overall spending in 2019. He expects their pay will be offset by savings in the cost of feeding jail inmates by contracting with a private vendor to provide food service.