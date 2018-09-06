CROWN POINT – During a two-plus hour budget workshop Thursday, the Lake County Council worked through a majority of the county’s 2019 budget items with the urging of Dante Rondelli, administrative financial director.
“This is a 600-plus page process,” Rondelli told the five members of the council present for the meeting. “We have to move on these issues.”
Those council members present for the budget workshop included Christine Cid, D-East Chicago; Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; Elsie Franklin, D-Gary; David Hamm, D-Hammond and Eldon Strong, R-Crown Point. Absent were Ted Bilski, D-Hobart and Jamal Washington, D-Merrillville.
Among the items approved by the council members was a 3 percent salary increase for all full-time county employees, excluding positions in various departments including corrections, highway, the courts and E-911. That 3 percent raise will cost $1.350 million.
Council members debated but took no action on several issues, including whether Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez should receive the 3 percent pay increase. The sheriff’s salary is set by state statute and has been traditionally the same as the prosecutor.
Council attorney Ray Szarmach said the problem with the statute is that it says the sheriff’s salary must be “equal to at least 100 percent of the full-time prosecuting attorney.”
“There are two issues – what does ‘at least mean’? And as a police officer, should he be able to make 3 percent on top of that,” Szarmach said. “He’s arguing that as a police officer he should receive the 3 percent.”
Although department heads asked that more than 20 new positions be created for 2019 equaling $773,755, the county council only approved a handful of those requests.
Strong made a motion to hire more E-911 dispatchers, calling on 911 Director Mark Swiderski to talk about the situation.
“We were at 95 percent capacity, but two employees left,” Swiderski said. “We are interviewing and hope to hire two full-time dispatchers.”
The 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift is the busiest, Swiderski said, adding while hiring more dispatchers wouldn’t reduce overtime costs, it “would relieve some of the stress in the room in time.”
That motion passed 5-0.
“We did the majority of the budget today,” said Strong after the workshop.
The first reading of the 2019 budget will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the regular monthly council meeting. Another budget workshop will be held at 1 p.m. that day with the final reading on Oct. 9.