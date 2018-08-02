CROWN POINT – Lake County fairgoers assembled on Preview Night Thursday to enjoy the bargain wristbands, $2 admission and parking, the fair food and the Martin Xtreme Super Cross and Quad Racing.
Concessions Superintendent Bob Crist said this year marked the first Lake County Fair preview night that included a grandstand show.
Troy Curtiss, of Wheatfield was checking out the food court while waiting to watch his godson 18-year-old Hunter Howard ride in the Super Cross and Quad racing event. He settled on an ear of corn from the Masonic Lodge booth.
“I try to watch his races as much as I can,” Curtiss said. “That is the main reason I am here.”
Curtiss said he loves the grandstand action including the Monster Trucks and Tractor Pull.
For Joe Mosqueda and his wife Christine this was a special occasion.
“This is my first year here with my new kidney that an amazing friend of mine gave me last year,” Joe Mosqueda said. “It will be one year this month.”
Mosqueda, who has been coming to the fair for about 40 years, loves the fair food and prefers Preview Night because it is less crowded, cheaper and “you get first dibs on the food.”
Lines were long at the ticket booth with fairgoers taking advantage of the bargain $10 wristband rate.
Jason Brazda, of Cedar Lake, was in the ticket line with his family including his two children Alyssa, 6, and Dean, 9.
New to Lake County last year, Brazda said this was only his second time at the fair.
“Tonight we are here for the rides and to let the kids have some fun,” Brazda said. “And the food is always good.”
Brazda said his children like the carrousel, cars and slide the best.
According to Crist, Bayou Billy Louisiana Cooking and Home Brew and Pasta Palace are new food vendors this year.
Pasta Palace menu items include spaghetti, chicken and seafood Alfredo, herb pizza, garlic bread and pasta salad.
Bayou Billy Louisiana Cooking and Home Brew, out of Morgan City, Louisiana, is owned by Debbie and Russell Heaton.
Dennis Hanson, cook for Bayou Billy for 15 years, said the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special mugs. Drinks include seven flavors of home-brewed soda, root beer, orange, sarsaparilla, cream soda, cherry and grape. Featured food is blackened chicken, New Orleans steak with sauce, jambalaya rice or you can get any of the meat on a fresh baked Hoagie bun topped with onions, sweet peppers, cheese and sauce for those who like it spicy.
“We make all the rub ourselves for the meats and the spices for the jambalaya,” Hanson said. “We try to put together a quality product and make it unique so people enjoy it. The most popular is the sampler platter because you get all three of the meats and the rice.”
At the National Guard exhibit fairgoers looking for a physical challenge can test their push up, sit up and pull up skills to earn a t-shirt, sun glasses and other prizes.
National Guardsmen and college student ROTC members Thomas Caschetta, of Lowell and Daniel Schreiner, of Whiting Indiana are at the fair recruiting. Caschetta is in infantry and Schreiner is a civil engineering major.
Both attend Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Calumet.
“Being in ROTC members become officers and receive scholarships,” Caschetta said “If in National Guard and in college they will pay for college 100 percent. I am getting $10,000 in grants after school is paid for just this semester alone.”