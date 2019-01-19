Tonight will see a lake-effect sequel to the snow Friday night and Saturday morning.
“The next concern is going to be the lake-effect snow,” said meteorologist Ricky Castro of the National Weather Service.
That snow will likely hit Northwest Indiana before dawn Sunday, possibly tonight, and could possibly last into Sunday evening, he said.
Lake effect will hit Lake County first with the heaviest snowfall occurring between 6 a.m. to noon across Northwest Indiana.
That will bring another 3 to 6 inches of snow, with the highest concentrations in northern Lake and Porter counties and “nuisance type” accumulations in northern Jasper and Newton counties, Castro said.
Areas adjacent to Lake Michigan will see more blowing and drifting snow with lower visibility.
The snow band will move into Lake County before sunrise and drift eastward, Castro predicted.
Meanwhile, temperatures will drop to zero to negative 5 degrees Saturday night and Sunday night will potentially bring temperatures as frigid as negative 10 degrees, Castro said.
Looking ahead, Tuesday will likely see a wintry mix of snow and rain.
LaPorte County
LaPorte County will see a slight chance of lake-effect snow Sunday, meteorologist Geoffrey Heidelberger, of the National Weather Service, said.
Temperatures will plunge Saturday night, into the single digits to 10 degrees, Heidelberger said.
Sunday night will easily be the “coldest day of the year so far,” he said, with wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero, he said.
Drivers should watch for blowing and drifting snow.
“This is a big snowstorm across all of the area,” Heidelberger said, so it could take a day to get all the roads cleared.
LaPorte County issued a winter travel advisory for Saturday.
Crown Point
In Crown Point, snow removal crews have been out since 4:30 a.m. and will continue working until all main and secondary roads, alleys and cul-de-sacs are cleared, Mayor David Uran said Saturday.
Vehicles shouldn't be parked on the street when the snowfall is expected to be 2 inches or more, Uran said. Also, avoid shoveling or blowing snow into the streets.
Crown Point's crews will log more than 2,500 total miles during this snowstorm, Uran said.
Allow extra time for travel so you can drive safely, he said.
Closings, other tips
Porter County Conference Tournament games Saturday were postponed, with the boys semifinals now set for Monday and the championship game on Tuesday.
Ivy Tech and Indiana University Northwest cancelled Saturday classes.
Other closings were announced as well.
The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story as well as for closings and other weather-related information.