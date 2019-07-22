LAKE STATION — Establishing a tax increment financing district could produce funding for economic development projects in the city.
Lake Station is in the process of creating the TIF district, a tax incentive offered to developers with the intent of redeveloping blighted areas.
TIF funding could be used by the Redevelopment Commission for a variety of economic development purposes.
Anderson said that could include infrastructure enhancements. There also have been discussions about the possibility of the city acquiring vacant properties with the intent of demolishing worn out buildings on them. Lake Station would then sell the land for new development, Mayor Christopher Anderson said.
Another possible project would be relocating the city's Street Department, which operates in a facility near Ripley Street and Central Avenue.
Moving the entity would allow the city to market that property for new development, Anderson said.
“It could be an attractive location,” he said.
The amount of funding the TIF would generate hasn't been determined, and no final decisions have been made regarding how the money would be used.
It would likely be “a year or so” before the TIF district would begin capturing funding, Anderson said.
The TIF would include an area along Ripley Street from just south of Interstate 90 to just south of Old Hobart Road. The boundaries widen between Interstate 90 and Interstate 80/94.
The TIF area would include existing buildings and undeveloped properties that have commercial and industrial zoning classifications, Anderson said.
Creating the TIF area has received support from the Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission and City Council.
The matter will go back to the Redevelopment Commission for final action, but that hasn't yet been scheduled.
Establishing the TIF wouldn't decrease property tax money received by other taxing districts in the city, Anderson said.