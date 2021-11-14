Lakeshore Community Concerts thrives after cancelling a year of concerts due to Covid-19

In business since 1947 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, Lakeshore Community Concerts has been providing top-quality live entertainment from all over the world at affordable prices to Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas. Unfortunately, at the outbreak of the recent pandemic, two concerts had to be cancelled at the end of the 2019-20 season, and the entire 2020-21 season, scheduled to end in May had to be cancelled.
Nevertheless, directors of the concert association kept in contact with their season ticket holders and prospective members by mail, personal phone calls and the internet. In fact, during late 2020 and throughout 2021, the past-president of the association, Christine Small, sent videos on the internet each week of famous artists, such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and many others.
In the meantime, the directors of the association were selecting artists for the 2021-2022 season, which was to begin Sept. 15. Unfortunately, the pandemic again reared its ugly head, and on Sept. 7, the Munster school system notified the LCC president that its auditorium would not be available.
This appeared to be a crisis; a performer had been paid and over 500 people would be going to a cancelled concert in one week. On Sept. 8, the Lakeshore Community Concert directors started making personal phone calls to over 500 ticket holders to prevent them from coming to a cancelled concert. The directors also had to reschedule the Sept. 15 Taylor Red concert.
The crisis was not over, however: What was to become of the rest of the season? Would it have to be cancelled also?
Fortunately, this crisis has a happy ending. On Oct. 21, the Munster High School auditorium became available to audiences. On Oct. 22, the Board of Directors of the Lakeshore Community Concerts made about 500 more personal phone calls informing concert-goers that the Black Market Trust Concert on Nov. 8 would take place and that the Taylor Red Concert was rescheduled to Feb. 9, 2022.
Perhaps the Board of Directors of the Lakeshore Community Concerts and its president, Carolyn Borchardt, deserve a round of applause for their efforts in preserving the arts in Northwest Indiana and the surrounding area.
James E. McNabney is a member of the Board of Directors of Lakeshore Community Concerts.