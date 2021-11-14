Lakeshore Community Concerts thrives after cancelling a year of concerts due to Covid-19

In business since 1947 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, Lakeshore Community Concerts has been providing top-quality live entertainment from all over the world at affordable prices to Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas. Unfortunately, at the outbreak of the recent pandemic, two concerts had to be cancelled at the end of the 2019-20 season, and the entire 2020-21 season, scheduled to end in May had to be cancelled.

Nevertheless, directors of the concert association kept in contact with their season ticket holders and prospective members by mail, personal phone calls and the internet. In fact, during late 2020 and throughout 2021, the past-president of the association, Christine Small, sent videos on the internet each week of famous artists, such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and many others.

In the meantime, the directors of the association were selecting artists for the 2021-2022 season, which was to begin Sept. 15. Unfortunately, the pandemic again reared its ugly head, and on Sept. 7, the Munster school system notified the LCC president that its auditorium would not be available.