YOUTH SOFTBALL

Lakeshore Tribe continues World Series play: The Lakeshore Tribe, a local club from Robbertsdale, has two teams playing in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series, which is taking place in Jensen Beach/Stuart, Florida. The 14U team is 1-5 after a 5-2 loss to South Shore on Saturday morning. The Tribe played a game later in the day. They will play Sunday against an undetermined opponent. 18U team is 0-5 after Saturday's 11-1 loss to the MSA Ospreys. Lakeshore plays twice Sunday, including a 9 a.m. game against JPRD West.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Notre Dame player dies in shooting: A former St. Louis high school basketball star who played briefly for Notre Dame and Missouri in college was shot and killed in north St. Louis County, police said. Cameron Biedscheid, 27, was killed Friday on the block where he lived. Police did not indicated whether they have any suspects in the shooting. Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 34 games.

PRO GOLF

Dodd storms into 2-shot lead at Senior British Open: Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open on Saturday. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale. He dropped a shot on the 10th but his otherwise stellar performance had him on 11-under 199. Jerry Kelly, a 54-year-old American, was two shots back after carding a 68 and day two leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year. Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Broadhurst won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2019. The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two-time British Open champion Ernie Els (70) was five shots back after three rounds. Dodd, a three-time European Tour winner, made his Senior Tour debut at the Senior British Open in 2016, when he had his best finish at the event — a share of 14th place.