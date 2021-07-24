 Skip to main content
Lakeshore Tribe continues World Series play

Softball

 

 The Times

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Lakeshore Tribe continues World Series play: The Lakeshore Tribe, a local club from Robbertsdale, has two teams playing in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series, which is taking place in Jensen Beach/Stuart, Florida. The 14U team is 1-5 after a 5-2 loss to South Shore on Saturday morning. The Tribe played a game later in the day. They will play Sunday against an undetermined opponent. 18U team is 0-5 after Saturday's 11-1 loss to the MSA Ospreys. Lakeshore plays twice Sunday, including a 9 a.m. game against JPRD West.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Notre Dame player dies in shooting: A former St. Louis high school basketball star who played briefly for Notre Dame and Missouri in college was shot and killed in north St. Louis County, police said. Cameron Biedscheid, 27, was killed Friday on the block where he lived. Police did not indicated whether they have any suspects in the shooting. Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 34 games.

PRO GOLF

Dodd storms into 2-shot lead at Senior British Open: Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open on Saturday. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale. He dropped a shot on the 10th but his otherwise stellar performance had him on 11-under 199. Jerry Kelly, a 54-year-old American, was two shots back after carding a 68 and day two leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year. Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Broadhurst won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2019. The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two-time British Open champion Ernie Els (70) was five shots back after three rounds. Dodd, a three-time European Tour winner, made his Senior Tour debut at the Senior British Open in 2016, when he had his best finish at the event — a share of 14th place.

Lee6 extends lead at Evian Championship to 5 shots: The day after making golfing history, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes after a 3-under-par 68 in the third round on Saturday. She's at 18 under overall and the nearest challenger is teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13 under after carding a 4-under 67. The 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand posted a 68 and was one shot behind the 19-year-old Noh. South Korean Minjee Lee's 6-under 65 moved her into a three-way tie for fourth spot at 11 under with Japan's Ayaka Furue and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn, who drifted back with a 1-over 72. On Friday, Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever by a female or male with a 10-under 61, while her history-making 36-hole score of 127 was the lowest in a major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship. But on Saturday Lee6 had a mixed bag of three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle.

Tringale shoots 66 to top crowded leaderboard: Cameron Tringale made a short par putt on the treacherous par-5 18th hole at the 3M Open for a 5-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Saturday over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy. Tringale, who tied for third last year at the TPC Twin Cities, eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 33-year-old topped the crowded leaderboard at 12-under 201. Woodland overcame a double bogey on No. 1 with birdies on five of his next six holes in a 67. McNealy had a bogey-free 68. Pat Perez shot a 66 to join an eight-way tie for fourth, two shots off the lead. Four players were three strokes back. Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player remaining at No. 9 in the world and in the FedEx Cup standings, was in a six-way tie for 16th place at only four shots behind.

